The end of the high school football regular season marks one of the last chances for the members of the class of 2020 prospects to lead their teams under the Friday night lights.

The Nittany Lions’ recruits got the ball in their hands, and got in the endzone in the air, on the ground and on defense this weekend in a pair of high scoring games and a series of closely contested affairs.

Caziah Holmes (4-star APB, Cocoa High School, Florida)

Cocoa lost 24-17 in a game that came down to the wire in the annual Barbecue Bowl against Rockledge High School.

James Franklin was in attendance to see yet another offensive outburst by Caziah Holmes.

Holmes had both of the Tigers touchdowns on runs of 48 yards and 55 yards, but Cocoa still fell short after letting go two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

The fourth-ranked all-purpose back in the 2020 class now has 17 rushing touchdowns and has scored in all nine games this season.

Friday was Holmes’ fifth game this year with over 100 rushing yards and multiple touchdowns.

Cocoa is the No. 1 seed in its region and will have a bye next before hosting the regional semifinal at home on Nov. 15.

KeAndre Lambert (4-star, Maury High School, Virginia)

Maury High School moved to 9-0 after beating Norcom High School 33-14 on the road on Friday.

Lambert took a snap out of the wildcat formation and ran for a 24-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

He finished the game with that touchdown and five receptions for 51 yards.

The 6-foot-1, 176-pound recruit has a 0.9268 24/7 Sports composite rating and is the No. 4 prospect in Virginia.

Maury looks to finish its undefeated regular season with a win against 3-7 Granby High School on the road on Friday.

Parker Washington (4-star WR, Fort Bend Travis, Texas)

Fort Bend Travis High School continued its undefeated season with Parker Washington once again leading the offense with a pair of touchdowns.

The prospect had five receptions for 69 yards and two touchdowns in an offensively productive 51-7 win for the Tigers.

Washington recently moved from a three-star prospect to a four-star, according to 24/7 Sports, and has 14 touchdowns and 829 receiving yards through eight games this season.

Fort Bend Travis will look to move to a perfect 10-0 when they play 5-4 Fort Bend Bush on the road in the last game of their regular season this Thursday.

Coziah Izzard (4-star DT, DeMatha Catholic High School, Maryland)

DeMatha moved to 6-3 with a 24-20 road loss against St. John’s College High School on Saturday.

Nittany Lions’ defensive tackle commit Coziah Izzard came up with a defensive score with a 23-yard fumble return touchdown late in the first quarter.

Izzard is the 11th ranked prospect in Maryland and committed to Penn State in June.

DeMatha finishes its regular season against Bishop McNamara High School on Friday night.

Micah Bowens (3-star DUAL, Bishop Gorman High School, Nevada)

Bishop Gorman dominated its last game of the regular season with a 62-0 win at home against Clark High School.

Bowens had one of seven rushing touchdowns for the Gaels and threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to give them a 42-point lead at half.

He finishes the regular season with 26 total touchdowns in 10 games played and led Bishop Gorman to a 9-1 record.

The team is ranked No. 25 on MaxPreps national rankings and are the No. 1 team in Nevada.

Bishop Gorman will take on 5-5 Coronado High School at home in the NIAA 4A region quarterfinals this Friday.