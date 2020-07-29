Like professional sports, college athletes have begun to opt out of the 2020 season due to health concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

Three players this week have used their choice to sit out the year, including one player from the Big Ten.

Illinois’ running back Ra’Von Bonner as well as offensive lineman Jake Cerny announced on Monday that they would not be suiting up this season as “the risk is greater than the reward,” according to a report from the Chicago Tribune.

In addition, Virginia Tech cornerback and projected first round pick Caleb Farley stated that he too would be sitting out in 2020 due to family health issues in the past.

Here is former Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley’a announcement that he is opting out of the college football season to train and turn pro, sent to ESPN: pic.twitter.com/5j4FmQvGKy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 29, 2020

This allows for draft eligible athletes to begin their NFL preparation while bypassing the obstacles that are going to come with trying to play this season out.

With Penn State having two projected first round NFL Draft picks in Micah Parsons and Pat Freiermuth, this is something that could affect the Nittany Lions in the near future.

