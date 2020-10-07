As we begin October of this unique college football season, more developments are unfolding as unbeatens collide and conference matchups commence.

And with the Big Ten and Pac-12 getting set to play in the coming weeks, we’re almost back to what feels like normal Saturday afternoons in college football.

The AP Poll is also starting to come together, with all of the major conferences now included after their commitments to return to play.

So with that being said, let's take a look at what happened during Week 5 of the college football season.

Eight ranked teams fall on Saturday

In a season with minimal training camp and offseason work due to the coronavirus pandemic, some of the big boys are going down early.

Eight more ranked teams fell on Saturday and have kept up the perception of this being an upset-heavy season in college football.

Four of the teams that lost were among the top-13 in the AP Poll, meaning programs who have yet to play — like Penn State — have seen themselves move up the rankings.

And while some of the top teams are scheduled to play each other before the Nittany Lions take the field, things should even out in the end, as the Big Ten will have a handful of ranked teams once Oct. 24 rolls around.

By that time, a 0-0 Minnesota could be ahead of a one or two loss SEC team. But like most sports this season, we will have to wait and see how it plays out.

Top four cruise to victory

While some of the lower ranked teams in the AP Poll stumbled, the top four didn’t, as Clemson, Alabama, Florida and Georgia all coasted to victories on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide and the Gators have two of the most prolific offenses in the country right now, with superstars on both ends, featuring quarterbacks Mac Jones and Kyle Trask.

Add Georgia and Clemson’s defenses to the mix and you have an extremely strong top four teams.

The only problem is three of these four teams reside in the SEC, so, as usual, they will have to beat up on each other until one distances itself from the rest of the pack.

Florida and Georgia will play each other on Nov. 7. For the Bulldogs, this will round out a tough stretch of games, as they will play the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa just two weeks before.

So between these matchups and the addition of the Big Ten and Pac-12, these four will likely go through a major shakeup within the next few weeks.

No. 18 SMU, No. 11 Cincinnati gain inside track in AAC

It was an interesting weekend in the Group of Five, as some notable American Athletic Conference teams went down.

SMU and Cincinnati were able to keep their impressive starts going.

The Mustangs were able to defeat No. 25 ranked Memphis, a team that many thought could be a Group of Five power again after a Cotton Bowl appearance last year.

Moving to 3-0, the Bearcats looked dominant, making their case as the AAC team to beat in 2020.

Among the teams who stumbled were the aforementioned Memphis Tigers as well as UCF.

The Knights were able to go up 16-0 on Tulsa in the first quarter, but multiple safeties and turnovers turned it into a game.

It was one that the Golden Hurricanes would win as the team climbed back from being down by 21 in the second half, courtesy of four straight forced punts and a couple of late scores to seal it.