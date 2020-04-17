Penn State has received its second cornerback commitment in the class of 2021.

Three-star cornerback Jeffrey Davis Jr. announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Friday, becoming the eighth commit for James Franklin in the upcoming recruiting class.

Davis chose Penn State over Boston College, Rutgers and Michigan, among others.

The West Hartford, Connecticut native has a .8678 247Sports composite rating and is the second-ranked cornerback prospect in his class.

Being recruited by cornerbacks coach Terry Smith, Davis was offered by Penn State on Nov. 16, 2019 and last visited State College on Feb. 1.

The Nittany Lions gained a commitment from 4-star cornerback Kalen King last week, making Davis’ commitment the second cornerback commitment in seven days.

Penn State now boasts four 4-star commitments and four 3-star commitments in the class of 2021.