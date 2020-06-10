With the cancellation of the annual Blue-White game, many questions remain unanswered about how individual players stack up in the ranks of their position groups.

In the spring, Penn State released its first official depth chart of the season, which is all the information out there in regards to the possible pecking order at each position.

Looking at that depth chart, there is still the potential for change all over the field and the lack of any offseason preparation to this point gives it all the more chance to be shaken up ahead of the season opener.

Here are three position groups that could look the most different in the fall.

Wide Receiver

Ever since Justin Shorter and Mac Hippenhammer entered the transfer portal and KJ Hamler declared for the NFL draft, it has been clear that this position group has the most to prove in 2020.

Jahan Dotson is the top returning player after a season in which he caught 27 passes for 488 yards and five touchdowns.

Dotson will likely move to the slot and take on the role that Hamler played a year ago as one of quarterback Sean Clifford’s favorite targets.

But behind Dotson there isn’t much set in stone.

Daniel George is listed as another starter on the spring depth chart — he caught just nine passes for 100 total yards a season ago after being inserted to split reps with the struggling Shorter — and behind him is TJ Jones, a redshirt freshman who played in a single game last season but did not record a reception.

Those in the mix for reps are the likes of John Dunmore, another redshirt freshman with little experience, Cam Sullivan-Brown and Isaac Lutz.

Sullivan-Brown caught eight passes in 2019 while Lutz contributed on special teams and only caught one pass.

There is so much uncertainty within this group that there is a possibility one of the incoming freshmen could find a spot in the rotation.

As of now, KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Jaden Dottin have the best chances as the two highest receiver recruits in the Nittany Lions’ recent class.

But with the shortened offseason and less time to prepare for the opening game, it may be the veterans who already know the system who step up.

Cornerback

Tariq Castro-Fields will step up into the No. 1 corner spot on the depth chart for 2020 after the departure of John Reid to the NFL.

Donovan Johnson was listed as the starting corner opposite of Castro-Fields in the spring depth chart, which is a bit surprising considering the disparity in playing time between him and some of the younger guys in the secondary last season.

Johnson was suspended for the first game of the 2019 season for a violation of team rules, and only played in the two games after that after sustaining an injury that would keep him out the rest of the year.

True freshmen Keaton Ellis and Marquis Wilson stepped up to fill his absence and held their own considering their lack of experience.

But now it appears Johnson is healthy and ready to prove himself.

Last July at the Big Ten media days in Chicago, Reid spoke highly of Johnson’s ability and said he thinks he could really surprise some people with his play in the secondary.

Ellis and Wilson are the two backup corners on the spring depth chart and that could change as the only spot that is certainly cemented is that of Castro-Fields.

Joey Porter Jr., son of Pittsburgh Steelers legend Joey Porter, has also received high praise from coaches in the offseason and could make a run for additional reps come the fall.

Linebacker

The reason there could be some change at the linebacker position has nothing to do with a lack of talent — in fact, it has everything to do with there being a surplus of it.

Micah Parsons is starting, the end.

But who will be alongside him and what the rotations look like at the position could still change.

After Jan Johnson and Cam Brown both moved on to the NFL, that left Parsons as the only starter from the 2019 season.

Penn State consistently rotated their linebacking groups last season, even alternating the personnel from possession to possession in a lot of games.

On the spring depth chart, Ellis Brooks and Brandon Smith are currently listed as the new starters.

Behind them are Jesse Luketa and Lance Dixon, both of whom received playing time in 2019 — Luketa much more than Dixon, who redshirted.

Those five, Parsons, Brooks, Smith, Luketa and Dixon, will be the main pieces at linebacker. They also could be mixed and matched before the season opener and the starters could look slightly different.

Behind Parsons on the depth chart is Charlie Katshir, who appeared in 12 games as a redshirt freshman last year.