Penn State’s offense will likely look a bit different next year.

The Nittany Lions have already had one offensive lineman declare for the draft in Will Fries, and multiple other players could be set to follow in his footsteps — even with the extra year of eligibility given to all players.

Here is how Penn State’s offensive depth chart could look for the 2021 season.

Quarterback

QB1 - Sean Clifford

QB2 - Will Levis

QB3 - Ta’Quan Roberson

Despite his struggles and inconsistent play in 2020, Sean Clifford will be the guy for the Nittany Lions at quarterback next season.

After he was benched for Will Levis against Iowa, Clifford responded with much better play for the rest of the season, and Penn State found a way to use both quarterbacks effectively.

Clifford will enter the year as the starter with Levis remaining as the No. 2 quarterback.

Ta’Quan Roberson will be the No. 3 quarterback once again as he enters his redshirt sophomore season.

The quarterback room will largely be unchanged from this past season barring any transfers.

The Nittany Lions will add true freshman quarterback Christian Veilleux to the mix, but he will almost certainly redshirt in his first year with the program.

Running back

RB1 - Noah Cain

RB2 - Keyvone Lee

RB3 - Devyn Ford

Penn State’s running back room was shaken up like no other position group over the course of the 2020 season.

At one point, Keyvone Lee was the No. 1 running back on the depth chart after starting the season at No. 4.

Next year, Noah Cain will likely be the top back after missing almost all of the 2020 season due to injury.

Lee proved that he had what it takes to be a consistent college running back in the latter stages of his true freshman season and because of his impressive performances he could very well end up as the second choice at running back.

Devyn Ford failed to rush for over 70 yards in a game this past season and never established himself as the go-to back for the Nittany Lions.

Caziah Holmes and Baylor transfer John Lovett could mix up the depth chart ahead of the season.

Lovett is a grad transfer who has accumulated over 1,500 rushing yards in his career, and he could very well end up in the running back rotation.

Wide receiver

X - Daniel George

Y - Parker Washington

Z - KeAndre Lambert-Smith

Penn State’s receiving corps ended up being one of the strengths of the team despite the uncertainty surrounding it prior to the season.

Junior standout Jahan Dotson is likely headed to the NFL after a dominant year and that leaves a young group of receivers with a lot of potential.

Taking Dotson’s place will likely be Daniel George, who has played in spurts over the last two seasons but next year he will have to take on a bigger role.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith got increased playing time as the year went on and the true freshman even started in a handful of games.

Parker Washington, another true freshman, was the best true freshman receiver in the Big Ten in terms of yards, catches and touchdowns — he’ll be the focal point of the receiving corps for the next few years.

Washington will likely stay in the slot as the ‘Y’ receiver as that is where he was most effective.

TJ Jones and Cam Sullivan-Brown will likely be among the top options behind those starters as they have some of the most in-game experience of the receivers on the roster.

Tight end

TE1 - Brenton Strange

TE2 - Theo Johnson

TE3 - Zack Kuntz

When Pat Freiermuth underwent season-ending surgery, Brenton Strange was thrust into the starting position and tasked with filling the shoes of one of the best tight ends Penn State has ever seen.

Strange performed well as a pass-catcher and as a blocker as the new No. 1 tight end, and he is the clear option to retain that spot next season.

True freshman Theo Johnson saw increased playing time in the last few weeks of the season, and he played well enough to jump up to the No. 2 spot on the depth chart.

Zack Kuntz was consistently listed behind Strange on the depth chart, but he didn’t get many opportunities on the field over the course of the year — which could change next season, but he is likely going to be the No. 3 tight end.

Offensive line

LT - Rasheed Walker

LG - Mike Miranda

C - Juice Scruggs

RG - CJ Thorpe

RT - Caedan Wallace

The Nittany Lions’ offensive line, like most of the team, struggled through the first half of the season before picking up its performance for the final stretch.

With the departure of Fries and the potential departure of senior center Michal Menet, Penn State will have to replace two starters on the offensive line.

Rasheed Walker has his spot at left tackle cemented, as he has performed well and started every game the last two seasons.

Mike Miranda is set to take the left guard spot again after moving there for the 2020 season, and CJ Thorpe is in line to play right guard despite being moved to the second unit in the later stages of this season.

Thorpe’s spot at right guard was taken by the usual starting right tackle Fries, and when Fries moved to guard, redshirt freshman Caedan Wallace stepped in at right tackle — he is likely to hold that spot at the start of next season.

Redshirt sophomore Juice Scruggs also saw increased playing time in 2020, mostly at right guard.

Scruggs or Miranda could end up taking over the center spot from Menet, as both have experience at the position.

As for the second unit, redshirt junior Des Holmes will be in place to back up both the left tackle and guard spots. Holmes was listed on the latest Penn State depth chart as a backup at both of those positions.

Another redshirt junior, Anthony Whigan will be in the mix for more reps at right guard, while true freshmen Landon Tengwall and Nate Bruce could also find a spot among the reserves of the offensive line.

