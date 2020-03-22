While the sports world is still at a standstill due to coronavirus, it isn't too early to start looking ahead the 2020 college football season.

The NCAA recently released its preseason rankings and Penn State came in at No. 8, making the Nittany Lions the second highest ranked Big Ten team.

The article cites Micah Parsons, Sean Clifford, Pat Freiermuth and the depth at running back as reasons that Penn State could compete with the very best in the country this fall.

However, it cites a tough schedule as a potential hazard for the Nittany Lions.

Ohio State is the highest ranked Big Ten team in the poll coming in at No. 2.

It is then a big drop off before the next Big Ten teams appear as Michigan is ranked at No. 15, Wisconsin is at No. 16, Minnesota is ranked No. 18 and finally Iowa is ranked No. 24.

Clemson was the top-ranked team in the rankings. The entire top-25 can be found here.