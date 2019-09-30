Penn State’s previous offensive woes were nowhere to be found in Friday’s contest against Maryland.

From their first snap of the ball, the Nittany Lions’ executed and dominated Maryland’s defense putting up a total of 619 yards.

Here is a closer look at how the offense played to their potential against Maryland:

It all started on its first play of the game for Penn State.

The Nittany Lions were set up in fantastic field position following a Jan Johnson interception and gave Maryland one of its staple plays to open the game.

KJ Hamler was brought in motion prior to the snap which drew a Maryland linebacker and corner away from the read option play.

Teams need to respect the playmaking ability of Hamler and that provides opportunity for the rest of the Penn State offense.

Clifford then is reading the Maryland weakside middle linebacker who is drawn to Journey Brown, as the other linebacker should be filling behind him and taking care of Clifford.

That linebacker however bit on the Hamler motion and was out of position, giving Cifford a massive lane to run through.

Penn State’s offensive line did a fantastic job in Friday night’s game and that was on full display on this second quarter run.

The Nittany Lions once again gave Maryland an option look, this time a traditional one where Clifford reads the defensive end.

Clifford makes the correct read as the end stays and doesn’t commit to Ricky Slade.

Meanwhile, the Penn State offensive line has completely moved the Maryland defensive line two to three yards backwards while sealing a beautiful hole for Slade to run through.

This level of domination on the Penn State offensive line was nowhere to be seen in the Nittany Lion’s first three games and is something that if it continues makes Penn State a very dangerous team.

Penn State then gave Maryland a third different option look this time throwing it on the RPO.

All three of these option plays are staples of the Penn State offense that they were finally able to execute against Maryland.

The option look on this RPO draws all three of Maryland’s linebackers to the line of scrimmage giving Clifford a one-on-one look on the outside.

Jahan Dotson beats his corner on the post route and hauls in the pass for a first down.

Maryland had trouble containing Penn State on the edge the entire game and frankly, just couldn’t matchup with the Nittany Lions and Penn State took full advantage of this opportunity.

Thus play also shows the crispness of Clifford and the Penn State passing game on Friday night.

Later in the drive, Penn State increased its lead to 28-0 off a Clifford touchdown pass to Nick Bowers.

Maryland brings a blitz on this second down play and Penn State picks it up effortlessly giving Clifford plenty of time to deliver this ball to Bowers.

In Penn State’s previous game against Pitt, the Panthers brought similar pressure and nearly every single time Clifford was sacked, hit or hurried on his throw.

A big reason why Clifford played such a good game on Friday night was that he had time in the pocket. He looked like a different quarterback than the player who played against Pitt.

Bowers also does a fantastic job on this play of getting into the endzone, a pure effort play that separates good and great teams.

James Franklin mentioned throughout the week and after the game that getting the ball to Hamler would continue to be of key importance for the Penn State offense and this was on display Friday night.

Hamler just makes good things happen when he touches the ball.

Everyone is talking about his big touchdown reception, and for good reason, but this screen pass late in the first quarter shows just how dangerous he can be.

Hamler gets three blockers out in front of him and breaks towards the sideline once hauling in the screen pass.

The point of emphasis for Penn State on this play is its execution. It is able to get three blockers out in front of Hamler and confused the Maryland defense throughout the night.

Clifford was also able to take what the maryland defense gave him on Friday night and on this play in the second quarter he was able to scramble for a first down.

Clifford did throw thisi first career interception on Friday, but he still has done a fantastic job of taking care of the football this season for Penn State and not committing dumb mistakes.

Devyn Ford is also one of the big reasons that this play from Clifford happens as he absolutely commits himself to this play and destroys two Maryland players.