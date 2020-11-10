Penn State’s lack of success in 2020 has been well documented.

Following a 35-19 beatdown by Maryland at Beaver Stadium Saturday, the Nittany Lions are 0-3 to open a season for the first time since 2001.

In 2001, Joe Paterno’s team ended up starting 0-4, before winning three straight games and eventually finishing the year 5-6.

Penn State will be heading to Nebraska on Saturday to take on the winless Huskers, looking to avoid a similar fate to the 2001 team.

Here are a few numbers behind the program's worst start under James Franklin.

3.4

Penn State’s offense is averaging just 3.4 yards per rush this season, which ranks 11th in the Big Ten.

The lack of success on the ground has been a surprise for the Nittany Lions, who expected to have one of the top running back groups in the nation, behind a verteran offensive line.

However, with the absence of Journey Brown due to an undisclosed medical condition and Noah Cain due to an injury, Penn State has struggled.

Quarterback Sean Clifford is the team's leading rusher with 150 yards and ranks 14th in rushing yards in the conference.

Penn State’s running back trio of Devyn Ford, Caziah Holmes and Keyvone Lee have combined for just 233 yards this season, and the group’s longest run so far was just a measly 23 yards.

The lack of the ground game is one of the big reason’s Penn State’s offense has struggled this season.

New offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca’s system relies heavily on RPOs, and without the Nittany Lions being able to establish the run, teams don’t have to respect this option, putting Clifford and the rest of the offense in a precarious situation.

13

Penn State has allowed 13 sacks to opposing teams in three games this season, the most in the Big Ten.

The Nittany Lions’ 13 sacks allowed have translated to 83 yards lost, which is also the most in the Big Ten.

Illinois has given up the second most sacks this season with nine, meaning there is a large difference between Penn State’s numbers and the rest of the conference.

While sacks come from a combination of the offensive line and quarterback, the Nittany Lions offensive line returned four starters and five players with playing time from last season and were expected to be a strength on the team.

With a combination of not being able to run the ball and costly sacks, it’s easy to see why Penn State’s offense has the eighth best efficiency in the conference.

20

Penn State’s offense has scored just 20 points in the first half of its three games this season.

The Nittany Lions haven’t been able to put more than a touchdown on the board in the opening thirty minutes, which has resulted in Penn State getting outscored 66-20 in the first half of games this season.

Penn State has been able to turn things around in the second half, scoring 59 points in the second half.

The Nittany Lions often can’t rely on second half performances and are facing an average deficit of 15.3 points before halftime, which certainly isn’t a recipe for success.

23

While Penn State’s offense has been given much of the blame for the Nittany Lions poor start this season, the defense also hasn’t been up to Brent Pry’s usual standards.

One of the biggest reasons for this is the Nittany Lions struggling to get off the field on third down.

Penn State has allowed teams to convert on 23 of their 46 third down attempts.

This 50% is the third worst in the conference, with only Nebraska and Illinois giving up a higher percentage of conversions.

While Penn State’s defense ranks a very average, seventh in the conference in yards given up per game, the Nittany Lion defense has been great against the run, giving up 124 yards per game, which is fourth best in the conference.

But these average stats have been erased, because the Nittany Lions can’t get teams off the field.

8

A big question mark heading into the season for Penn State was the play of its secondary.

The Nittany Lions knew they would need a big year from the unit to accomplish its goals, and so far, the group has once again struggled.

Penn State has given up a total of 13 touchdowns this season, and eight have been through the air.

These eight touchdowns allowed is tied for the second worst in the conference.

Penn State is also giving up an average of 256.7 yards per game in the air, which ranks 10th in the conference.

Opposing quarterbacks are completing 67.7% of their passes against the Nittany Lions, and a large part of this is due to a number of coverage breakdowns, something Penn State struggled with in the second half of 2019, which has carried into 2020.

