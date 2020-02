A former Penn Stater is going to continue his collegiate football career, this time on the sideline.

Adam Breneman, a former Nittany Lion tight end, is joining Arizona State's staff as a Offensive Graduate Assistant according to 247Sports.

Breneman played for Penn State from 2013-15, but he didn't make a huge impact after his true-freshman season.

He transferred to UMass leading up to the 1016 season before medically retiring from football following his senior season.