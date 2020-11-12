Over the last few years, Penn State has developed a new, in-state recruiting pipeline — Lackawanna Junior College.

Located just over 150 miles from State College, some key contributors on this year’s Nittany Lions team got their starts at Lackawanna, like safeties Jaquan Brisker and Ji’Ayir Brown, who have seen substantial playing time with the defense.

Offensive lineman Anthony Whigan, wide receiver Norval Black and punter Bradley King are also all products of Lackawanna.

The relationship between the two programs has grown significantly in the last five years, and one of the reasons is the two head coaches.

James Franklin and Lackawanna coach Mark Duda have known each other for quite some time.

“The relationship goes back a long way,” Duda told The Daily Collegian. “I’ve known Coach Franklin for over 20 years now from when he was at University of Maryland and a few other places along the way.”

Duda played defensive tackle at Maryland in the 80s before he was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, where he would spend four years before retiring and beginning his coaching career.

“With Coach Duda, the way he runs his program is very similar to all [Division I schools], certainly here,” Whigan said. “He’s very tough on us like Coach Franklin, even with off the field stuff and in class stuff — he really prepared me all through my time being there just to get here.”

The Lackawanna coach has been in charge of the program for over 25 years, and has produced over 500 Division-I players, as well as many NFL players such as Bryant McKinnie and Kevin White — both were picked No. 7 overall in the NFL Draft.

Duda is extremely invested in his players’ careers after they leave his program, and having them move on to play in Happy Valley under Franklin is something he's very comfortable with.

“He’s always been a character guy and a guy who I certainly trust with my players,” Duda said. “That goes a long way in helping us to have faith that when our players go to Penn State, they’ll have a great experience on the field, and certainly the academics they need to be successful.”

One common theme with all of Penn State’s Lackawanna products is they come into the Division I setting already feeling like they have been there.

Brisker and Brown moved into prominent roles in the secondary in their first years with the program, and a lot of that has to do with the preparation they had at Lackawanna.

“Coach Duda prepared me for coming in here and working hard, having that work ethic,” Brisker said. “At Lackawanna, you’ve got to be mentally tough and you just have to be tough overall.”

Despite not having a typical offseason to adjust to his new setting, Brown has broken through as a consistent option at the safety position for the Nittany Lions this season.

“I think what happened is [Brown] got there and decided he was going to do things exactly the same way he did them here,” Duda said. “He was going to be first in meetings, he was going to pay attention, he’s not going to make mental errors — he kind of willed himself onto the field with very little practice time.”

Duda’s goal with his program is to operate like Division I programs around the country in order to prepare his players for that environment.

From last season’s team alone, the Falcons have had players move on to programs such as Penn State, Maryland, Nebraska, Colorado State, East Carolina and plenty more.

“Because that’s their ultimate goal, we want to mimic a Division I program every way we possibly can,” Duda said. “From a discipline standpoint, from an academic standpoint, we want to make sure that we run things the same way so that when they go to the next place it’s seamless and an easier transition for them — we’re trying to be as much of a Division I program as we can be in a junior college setting.”

Duda has been inducted into the Pennsylvania Sport Hall of Fame, has played in the NFL and at a Division I college in his lifetime, yet he’s stayed at Lackawanna for his entire coaching career.

The junior college level of coaching is something he has fallen in love with.

“I have never been around a program where you can do more good,” Duda said. “You’re not going to play in front of 100,000 people, you’re not going to play on national TV, but if you’re in it to help kids move forward, it’s the perfect level to be in.”

With Penn State being the top school in the state of Pennsylvania for high school players to set their sights on, Duda often gets players at Lackawanna who are striving to end up in State College.

His connection with Lackawanna and his players has made it impossible for him to picture himself anywhere else, even if it took some time to feel that way.

“When I first got here, I thought I would be here for a year or two, learn how to coach and call a buddy of mine from somewhere and go coach there,” Duda said. “[The kids] have had a major disappointment as a senior in high school, they wanted to go to Penn State and they couldn’t and they came to Lackawanna, you love to see them make their dreams come true.”

Lackawanna has been one of the most successful junior college football programs in the country recently — and that success has given more players the chance to move on to the next level.

In 2017, Brisker’s freshman season, Lackawanna went 7-2 and Brisker had a breakout year, leading the team in interceptions.

“My offseason that year I worked very hard — I didn’t want to just be a freshman,” Brisker said. “I wanted to be a true freshman and make a difference at Lackawanna to earn my respect there.”

In 2018, the Falcons went 11-0 and won the El Toro Bowl as the No. 6 junior college team in the nation.

“That season was amazing — there were a lot of good guys on that team, a lot of guys went to a lot of big schools.” Whigan said.

Brisker was the most prominent playmaker on defense — he led the team with 64 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss and nine sacks as a safety on his way to a First Team All-American selection at the junior college level.

“In our defense his freshman year, he was a roof safety,” defensive coordinator and safeties coach Bill Reiss said. “I moved him down to inside the box safety because I felt like he could make more plays and use his natural God-given ability.”

Brisker’s performance that year caught the attention of Penn State, and he was eventually recruited there to play safety.

Like many of the top junior college teams around the country, Lackawanna is often looked at by players as stepping stools to move up to the next level of competition and pursue their dreams of playing football at the highest level.