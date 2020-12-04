Former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley got his chance to shine Wednesday for the Baltimore Ravens.

McSorley entered the game in the fourth quarter in place of Robert Griffin III, and he did not disappoint.

McSorley’s first completion of the game came on a third down as the Ravens were backed up deep inside their own territory.

The second-year quarterback dropped back and found his slot receiver Devin Duvernay on a slant route that settled into the soft zone coverage.

McSorley got the ball out quick and hit his target, but Baltimore was still short of the first down.

The Ravens opted to keep their quarterback and offense on the field for the short fourth down attempt, and it worked out.

Baltimore drew up a designed run to the right side for McSorley, and he found the hole on the outside to pick up the first down.

On the next play, McSorley targeted wide receiver Dez Bryant on a quick hitch route that would fall incomplete.

McSorley threw the ball on time and on target, but Bryant wasn’t able to bring the ball in, and the drive would eventually sputter out for the Ravens.

When McSorley got the ball back on the next drive, things turned out much better for Baltimore.

On this first down play, McSorley drops back and quickly progresses through multiple reads and realizes his receivers are covered.

He steps up in the pocket, tucks the ball and takes off for a first down — a very familiar sight for Penn State fans.

The highlight of McSorley’s outing came on this first-down play where he connected with wide receiver Marquise Brown for a 70-yard touchdown.

McSorley got the underneath coverage to bite on the quick out route from tight end Luke Willson, and that opened up the passing lane to Brown.

A missed tackle from the safety over the top allowed Brown to use his electric speed and elusiveness in the open field and eventually get into the end zone.

McSorley finished 2-for-6 for 77 yards passing and one touchdown, earning a 121.5 quarterback rating. His three rushing attempts garnered 16 total yards.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Predictions | Will Penn State football avoid an upset loss to Rutgers? Penn State will take the field Saturday with a win under its belt for the first time this season.