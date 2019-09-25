There are plenty of Penn State linebackers with name recognition.

Micah Parsons is a household name in State College due to his exuberant personality and playmaking ability. Brandon Smith, even as a freshman, has had a fair share of viral hits.

But only one linebacker leads the team in tackles, while also taking on the role of captain. That is Jan Johnson.

The redshirt senior has made an impressive start to the season, quietly leading the team with 21 total tackles.

He gets plenty of attention on and off the field by the coaching staff though, and James Franklin admits maybe he gives him too much attention.

“He's been a culture driver for us,” Franklin said. “You guys know, that's a term that I really like in our program and I think Jan is that type of guy. Our players get a little sick of us, me and coach [Brent] Pry, talking about Jan Johnson, but it's a great story. It's a great story for college football. It's a great story for Penn State.”

The Mohnton, Pennsylvania, native was voted as a captain, something that he doesn’t take lightly.

“It’s just an honor that my peers think highly of me like that,” Johnson said. “That I’ve made an impact on them and they trust me enough to name me captain.”

Johnson has had a unique story, redshirting his freshman year and wrestling for Penn State for a few weeks during the 2015-16.

Ever since then, he has been focused on football, and after a few years at the helm of the linebacker position, he is now one of the elder statesmen of the defense, a unit that has plenty of inexperience.

There are numerous freshmen and sophomores playing meaningful reps for the Nittany Lions, so the few veteran members have to take on important leadership roles.

While some, like fellow linebacker Cam Brown, may take the more vocal route, Johnson lets his actions do the talking.

“Jan doesn't like to talk at all,” Brown said. “He's come from a very humble position, coming from the walk-on position to going back to wrestling to coming back to scout team and coming back and getting a scholarship and a starter. Jan still has that role of just doing what's right all the time and that's what he always does. That's the way Jan Johnson has always been.

“Won't say too much or get mad at you for anything, but you'll know when you [are] not do[ing] what you're supposed to do.”

Penn State hits the road for the first time this season when it takes on Maryland this Friday night. For many on the defensive side of the ball, this will be the first road game as a college athlete.

Maryland will be a tough environment to play in, so the senior leaders like Johnson are critical.

“His leadership, him and Cam Brown at the linebacker position, the leadership that they provide for our entire defense, it's going to be really important because we do have a young team,” Franklin said. “We do have a team that has not traveled and played in this type of venue before. So those senior leaders, those vets, to be able to step up and explain to them what it's going to be like.”

The Nittany Lions have spent the last two weeks preparing for this game, and with help from the veterans, it should be ready to go.

“I think we have a pretty good understanding of what it's going to be like Friday night, but again, it doesn't really matter what I know and what the coaching staff knows,” Franklin said. “It's what the team knows and what the team's prepared for, and that's what we're trying to do all week is to get them ready for that so there's no, you know, shock moment of what it's going to be like.”

Before the season, Johnson was asked how to get the freshmen adjusted to practice and games.

Senior leadership was a big part of it then, and it still is now.

“With leadership…” Johnson said in August. “Setting the tone and letting them know what’s been done before here and then how it needs to be done now.”

As Johnson goes about his final season at Penn State, there comes a point where this thought comes — what will his legacy be?

He didn’t go into great detail about, but in short, he wants his legacy to be what he has been doing his entire time here.

“I wanna be the guy that worked hard and helped out the team in any way that was possible,” Johnson said.