One of Penn State’s defensive leaders is heading to the NFL.

Safety Garrett Taylor was signed by the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent.

Taylor totaled 169 tackles in his Penn State career, including a career-high 84 in 2019.

Taylor put together his two best performances of the season on the road against Minnesota and Ohio State, the only two teams to defeat Penn State in 2019.

Taylor was selected as an All-Big Ten honorable mention by the coaches and the media in 2018 and 2019. Taylor earned Academic All-Big Ten selections every season.

Taylor was one of the captains last season for the blue and white.