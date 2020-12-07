Football press conference, Trautwein
Penn State’s new offensive line coach Phil Trautwein speaks with the press during a conference at Beaver Stadium Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.

 Lindsey Toomer

The American Football Coaches Association has released its 2021 class of the top-35 football coaches under the age of 35 and Penn State offensive line coach Phil Trautwein was named to the list.

The prerequisites include being under the age of 35, as well as currently serving as a high school head coach, two-year college full-time assistant or head coach, or NAIA/NCAA (all divisions) full-time assistant or head coach.

Trautwein, in his first year at Penn State, was the only Big Ten coach featured on this list as well as the only offensive line coach.

