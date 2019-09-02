Penn State opened its season with a dominant performance over FCS opponent Idaho.

The Nittany Lions took care of business like they were expected to on Saturday in what was seemingly an almost perfect game for Penn State.

Let’s take a closer look at a highlight filled afternoon for Penn State football.

Clifford finds his rhythm

Sean Clifford completed his first ever pass as the Penn State starter, but the first two drives he led the offense showed plenty of room for growth.

On this play on Penn State’s second drive, Clifford draws all of the Idaho linebackers on the run fake and has a wide open Pat Friermuth streaking down the field.

And instead of throwing an easy touchdown pass, Clifford misses the tight-end. The Penn State quarterback sensed the pressure around him and didn’t step into the throw which caused the pass to go over Friermuth’s head.

But it was a game of learning for Clifford and it didn’t take long for him to find his groove.

Later in the first quarter, Clifford is once again faced with pressure from a blitzing Idaho linebacker and the quarterback does an excellent job.

Instead of panicking and making a bad decision, Clifford dumps the ball of to a wide open Ricky Slade who is able to find some running room and put Penn State into a scoring position.

Clifford continued to heat up and gain confidence as the game went on and at the end of the first half he delierved a pass we are going to see many times this season.

The quarterback excels at throwing the deep ball and this back shoulder throw to the explosive KJ Hamler was no different.

Clifford took his three step drop, paused, planted his foot and delivered this ball to Hamler in the end zone.

Clifford shook off a nervy start and by the time his day was over early in the second half, it was easy to see why he was named Penn State’s starting quarterback.

Oh my, Penn State’s defense

It is no secret that Penn State’s defense is going to be good this season.

But on Saturday, the Nittany Lions blew away expectations and made plays that make you say wow.

Early in the first quarter, Penn State fans got to see why everyone was talking so much about Jayson Oweh.

The defensive end who has received a lot of praise this offseason and a lot of hype as a player who could break onto the scene made his presence felt early.

Oweh is running a twist on this pass rush and as he comes inside bullrushes the offensive guard driving him backwards all while moving towards the ball.

Oweh eventually rips through the offensive lineman's grip and in a flash is at the feet of the Idaho quarterback.

Just a few in-game minutes later, Antonio Shelton made an impressive play of his own beating the offensive guard off the line, before bulldozing him into the backfield and tackling the Idaho running back for a four-yard loss.

In the second quarter, defensive end, Shaka Toney had an impressive sack.

Toney flew off the edge on the snap of the ball beating the offensive tackle’s outside shoulder.

By doing this, Toney overran the Idaho quarterback but he is able to adjust and grab the quarterback with one hand while being held by the offensive tackle with the other.

Toney is then able to finish the play by bringing the quarterback down for the solo sack.

Then, I couldn’t mention wow plays by the defensive without including this massive hit by freshman linebacker Brandon Smith at the end of the game.

Also the reaction from C.J. Thorpe is just too good to not be included.

The running back explosion

The lawn boys showed up in a big way on Saturday for Penn State with five running backs finding the end zone a combined seven times.

The first Penn State touchdown of the 2019 season came from Journey Brown on a backside zone read.

Clifford makes the correct read in handing the ball off to Brown as the Idaho defensive end who is purposely unblocked crashes upfield.

The Nittany Lions offensive line is zone blocking away from the play in order to draw the Idaho linebackers to the right while the run is happening on the backside.

Once Brown gets the handoff from Clifford he wastes no time finding the hole and cutting upfield using his speed to blow by the Idaho defenders on the way to the endzone.

In the second quarter, Penn State had its longest play of the day courtesy of running back Devyn Ford.

Ford takes the handoff and finds a whole in the left side of the offensive line and uses his breakaway speed to get through the second and third levels.

The MVP of this play though is wide receiver Justin Shorter who chases after Ford and cuts off the an Idaho player to avoid any chance of him making the touchdown saving tackle.

Penn State’s last points of the game came from Nick Eury, who battled through what appeared to be the entire Idaho defense to reach the end zone.

This run sums up Eury as a player at Penn State. The junior is mainly a special teams player and it's easy to see why he has a spot on the roster.

Eury continued to drive his legs, he continued to move and found his way into the end zone to put a cap on an amazing day for the Penn State running backs.