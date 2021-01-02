Penn State vs Michigan, Tariq Castro-Fields (5)
Buy Now

Cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields (5) motions for fans to make noise during Penn State's White Out game against Michigan at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Penn State won 28-21.

 Lily LaRegina

Tariq Castro-Fields’ Penn State career isn’t over.

The cornerback announced via Twitter Saturday night that he will return to the Nittany Lions next season.

Castro-Fields started and played in just the first three games in 2020 as an injury caused the senior to miss the majority of the season.

Despite this, Castro-Fields was voted an All-Big Ten honorable mention by the coaches and media.

In 2019, Castro-Fields earned third team All-Big Ten honors by the media after starting 12 games and recording two interceptions and eight pass breakups.

Castro-Fields is the first Nittany Lion to announce he will return next season.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags