Tariq Castro-Fields’ Penn State career isn’t over.

The cornerback announced via Twitter Saturday night that he will return to the Nittany Lions next season.

Where the heart is willing, it will find a thousand ways. A firm believer in everything having its season. All in, See you inna Fall.. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/jPXwoo2L1q — Tariq Castro-Fields (@ayeewonton) January 3, 2021

Castro-Fields started and played in just the first three games in 2020 as an injury caused the senior to miss the majority of the season.

Despite this, Castro-Fields was voted an All-Big Ten honorable mention by the coaches and media.

In 2019, Castro-Fields earned third team All-Big Ten honors by the media after starting 12 games and recording two interceptions and eight pass breakups.

Castro-Fields is the first Nittany Lion to announce he will return next season.