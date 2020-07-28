Penn State received another addition to its 2022 class on Tuesday as, 4-star tight end, Jerry Cross has committed to the Nittany Lions.

The Milwaukee, Wisconsin, native stands at an impressive 6-foot-6 and has plenty of athleticism to pair with it.

According to the 247Sports composite rankings, Cross is the sixth best tight end in the 2022 class.

Cross has had significant interest from other Big Ten schools including Wisconsin but ultimately chose to come to Happy Valley.

Cross will look to be the next elite Penn State tight end prospect, following in the footsteps of recent successful tight ends Mike Gesicki and Pat Freiermuth.

Cross is the second member of Penn State’s 2022 class following 4-star receiver Kaden Saunders committing to the Nittany Lions on Saturday.

