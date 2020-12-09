With one week to go in the Big Ten season, the championship game is set.

The Big Ten Conference Administrators Council in collaboration with the Big Ten Presidents and Chancellors and the Big Ten Conference has voted to eliminate the minimum-game requirement for participation in the 2020 Big Ten Championship game.

This means Ohio State will be eligible for the game despite only playing five games this season.

The Buckeyes will take on Northwestern, who clinched the West division crown last week when its game was canceled.

The previous minimum game requirement was six games.

"The decision was based on a competitive analysis which determined that Ohio State would have advanced to the Big Ten Football Championship Game based on its undefeated record and head-to-head victory over Indiana regardless of a win or loss against Michigan,” the conference said in a statement.

Indiana sits at second place in the East division, with its only loss coming against the Buckeyes and would have been the division's representative if the win requirement hadn't been removed.

