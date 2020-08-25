With the official start of the college football season just under two weeks away, the anticipation is much different than in normal circumstances.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 among other conferences, have canceled their fall sports seasons due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus leading to an odd schedule layout with different starting points for each conference.

So this year’s week one of the season is a little less eventful than normal with just 10 total FBS matchups with no Power Five teams in action.

But for people itching to watch college football, there will still be a slate of games to watch that could be somewhat entertaining and fill a college football fan’s fix.

BYU at Navy

In what is likely the headliner game of week one, this matchup will take place on a Monday night with BYU traveling to Annapolis to take on Navy.

The Midshipmen are coming off a very solid 11-2 campaign in 2019 capped off by a Liberty Bowl victory against Kansas State.

BYU will look to stop the Navy rushing attack, which was dominant in the American Conference but was led by now departed quarterback Malcolm Perry who had over 2,000 career rush yards.

The Cougars also had some positive moments from 2019 as they were able to take down two Power Five conference teams in Tennessee and USC.

Arkansas State at Memphis

In this matchup, Memphis is looking to build on its impressive 2019 season that saw the Tigers reach a New Year’s Six Bowl for the first time in program history.

With a new coach in Ryan Silverfield, Memphis is attempting to go to seven consecutive bowl games and keep up their recent success.

Arkansas State also came into 2020 off a successful campaign last year.

The Red Wolves went 8-4 in 2019 and would like nothing more than to start their year off with an upset against one of the better Group of Five teams in the country.

This will be one of the seven games slated for the first Saturday of the year and will likely be the best matchup of the day.

Middle Tennessee State at Army

In a game that was scheduled after the ACC dropped all non-conference opponents, Army’s always stout rushing attack will face Middle Tennessee State in week one.

The Black Knights had a down season in 2019, but will return 13 starters, which should help the team get back to bowl eligibility.

Quarterback Jabri Laws has shown signs of being a very capable option in his limited time on the field so far, and Army is confident he can suit the rush first offense very well.

Middle Tennessee on the other hand is coming off a pretty poor offensive season that saw the Blue Raiders struggle mightily on third down and in time of possession.

This first matchup will be a good test of which offense can turn the corner from its previous season and can start 2020 on the right foot.

