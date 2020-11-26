At 9:52 p.m. Sunday, James Franklin sent out a tweet that has become a weekly tradition for the coach.

“Michigan” appeared 27 times, followed by three exclamation points.

The Nittany Lions put their performance against Iowa behind them, the corrections were supposedly made, and the Nittany Lions were now focused solely on Michigan, focused on going 1-0 this week.

But in the midst of a 0-5 start, the worst in program history, Franklin has taken the 1-0 mentality a step further — it’s not just about the week, it’s about each day.

“We just have to get better today,” Franklin said Tuesday. “I think when you look into the past or you look in the future, then that becomes a little bit more challenging, a little bit more difficult.”

Penn State has faced challenge after challenge this season, whether it be coaching turnover, players like Micah Parsons, Journey Brown, Noah Cain and Pat Freiermuth being absent and the unknown of preparing to play during the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Franklin knows the way out of this slump is by just taking everything one day at a time, and results will come.

“You just take it one step at a time and you find things to get better at today,” Franklin said. “The more days you out together like that, then the results will take care of themselves. That’s easier said than done, there’s no doubt about it.”

Franklin also discussed the team needs to execute better, but also need to grow in terms of having fun on the field and playing with “swagger.”

However, according to the coach, his team needs to earn this feeling, and that also starts on the practice field.

“I think the other thing is having some fun, and flying around, and making some plays, and playing with confidence, and playing with swagger,” Franklin said. “You earn those things through your preparation, you earn those things through your success Saturday, so I think that’s something that’s going to be very important in practice today.”

Safety and team captain Jonathan Sutherland reiterated the words of Franklin, and while Penn State is now guaranteed to have its first losing season since 2004, the program still has a lot to play for.

“We’re just taking it day by day, really not focusing solely on the week of the game, but on our preparation Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday,” Sutherland said. “Just encouraging the guys that although it is a down year, we’re still playing the game that we love, we’re playing together as a family, we have a lot to play for.”

And the phrase “getting better each day” is just a reminder of the process for the Canadian.

“That just really reiterates the process,” Sutherland said. “There’s a process into winning games, and that starts with a good successful week, and we have to focus on each day and maximize and win the day before we can win a game.”

A good, successful week starts on the practice week at the Lasch Building, and while Franklin sees frustration and disappointment, he also sees a team that is sticking together.

“I see guys really trying to do what we ask, and we’re sticking together,” Franklin said. “The guys know our structure and system works at a very, very high level. We’re not the first program that has faced this. We won’t be the last program in this space, but we’re going to get it fixed.”

While up to this point, Penn State has kept its weekly practice schedule, the same schedule that has seen the Nittany Lions win 11-games in three of the past four seasons, Sutherland said this week there was a change in practice.

“Typically, we’ve been following the same format for the past couple years, but yesterday we switched up our Tuesday practice, and it allowed us to start a lot faster,” Sutherland said. “So hopefully, that will translate to the game and we can start fast and put four quarters together.”

Linebacker Lance Dixon is focused on coming in each day, trying to get better and competing with a positive attitude and good work ethic.

“Just no matter the circumstances, you just have to get better each day,” Dixon said. “You have to get that 1% progression. That’s what everyone in this building is trying to do today and tried to do yesterday.

“No matter what our record is, we’re just trying to get better every day.”

Sutherland had a simple five words to describe what Penn State needs to do to get into the win column this season.

“Having a great practice today,” Sutherland said.

