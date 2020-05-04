The NFL regular season may not be set to begin until September, but one former Nittany Lion will be in the spotlight this offseason.

Former Penn State wide receiver KJ Hamler will be among four players featured on ESPN's Hey Rookie: Welcome to the NFL, a show that chronicles the process for players in the NFL Draft.

The show will air on Monday at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN and will re-air on Tuesday at 4 a.m., Sunday at 11 p.m. and Sunday, May 17, at 10 a.m.

The show will also be available to stream on-demand on ESPN+.