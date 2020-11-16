Tommy Stevens has found a new NFL home.

The Carolina Panthers announced on Monday they have signed former Penn State quarterback and New Orleans Saint to their practice squad.

Stevens is listed as a quarterback after previously moving to tight end with the Saints.

Stevens was drafted in the seventh round of the NFL Draft by the Saints in April.

