The NCAA oversight committee reportedly met to discuss a possible plan regarding the 2020 college football preseason.

According to Pete Thamel, a college football and basketball reporter for Yahoo Sports, the NCAA is getting close to recommending a six-week preseason camp to get the players in game shape before stepping onto the field against any opponents.

Sources: The NCAA football oversight committee met today. They are heading toward recommending a six-week preseason football camp model for this season. In the next week, they’re going to determine in the granular what that could look like before formally recommending it. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) May 29, 2020

According to Thamel, in the next week, the committee will determine specifics for what the plan would look like before recommending it to the NCAA Division I Council for a final approval.

The goal for this is to happen by mid-June.