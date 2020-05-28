Rutgers, Coach Franklin
The NCAA oversight committee reportedly met to discuss a possible plan regarding the 2020 college football preseason.

According to Pete Thamel, a college football and basketball reporter for Yahoo Sports, the NCAA is getting close to recommending a six-week preseason camp to get the players in game shape before stepping onto the field against any opponents.

According to Thamel, in the next week, the committee will determine specifics for what the plan would look like before recommending it to the NCAA Division I Council for a final approval.

The goal for this is to happen by mid-June.

