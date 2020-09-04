On Aug. 10, the Big Ten announced the cancellation of its fall football season, proposing the possibility of a spring season.

Over the summer, Penn State economics professors discussed the possible economic impact a canceled football season could have on State College as a whole.

Now that the cancellation has been confirmed, their original opinions still stand.

Dave Brown, a teaching professor of economics at Penn State, still believes State College will endure heavy economic losses because of the cancellation.

“I was a little surprised by the cancellation of football,” Brown said. “At the very least I thought they would try to have some sort of a season with limited fans… or maybe have a season with no fans just to still try to get some sort of TV network revenue.”

Brown said Penn State’s football revenue “pretty much subsidizes” all other sports except for men’s basketball and hockey.

In 2019, Penn State football brought in $100.5 million in revenue.

“I’m wondering now since they’re not having football if they can have any other sport without the entire athletic department running a huge deficit for the entire year,” Brown said. “I’m hoping the Penn State students can behave themselves… and that the whole town doesn't get thrown back into the red phase.”

Brown believes while there have been some negative economic impacts in State College with the closures of some locally-owned businesses, he believes the larger impact will come later.

“There are a lot of places that are going to be hurt worse than others, and you hope the pain is temporary,” Brown said. “The local businesses that will hurt the most will be lodging.”

Brown said he is “pessimistic” that Penn State football will be able to have a season at all, even in the spring semester.

“At this point I think it’s unlikely,” Brown said. “I don’t think that something magical will happen between now and spring that will allow them to have a season.”

Similar to Brown, James Tierney, an assistant teaching professor of economics, still believes the cancellation of the season will negatively impact State College’s economy.

“It’s definitely going to be a blow to the community, which was already expected,” Tierney said. “Any time you lose millions of dollars in a small community, it’s not going to be a good thing.”

Tierney believes moving the football season to the spring could not only have a positive economic impact, but could benefit the community in other ways, too.

“I don’t think it’s a bad decision for the overall health of the students,” Tierney said. “It’s one season of a century going forward of everything being okay.”

Tierney believes the businesses that have closed downtown since the start of the pandemic might have closed anyway due to less activity and excitement in State College.

Ultimately, Tierney thinks the State College community will “find a way to come out of it” and go back to where it used to be economically.

“Hopefully… a lot of the money that was going to be spent here [during football season will] be spent in another community,” Tierney said. “I’ve been pleasantly surprised… When I’m on campus and downtown we have a good amount of compliance in terms of masking and social distancing.”

Tierney said he doesn’t want to see students sent home, even if Penn State decides to switch to all remote classes.

“The community is better when they’re here,” Tierney said. “I’m keeping my fingers crossed.”

In contrast to both Brown and Tierney, Jadrian Wooten, an associate teaching professor of economics at Penn State, believes the economic impact won’t be as bad as people predict.

“Even if there’s no football, students are still spending money downtown,” Wooten said. “Everyone thinks the money just stops, but we just spend it somewhere else.”

Wooten argued the approximately $100 million football brings into the university yearly is only a small part of the $7 billion yearly university budget.

“People in general are shocked by large numbers, but when you put it in the grand scheme of how much the Penn State budget actually is, anything that affects the entire budget is going to have a bigger impact,” Wooten said. “The worst outcome for the community would be sending students home.”

Wooten believes the general impact of coronavirus will have a greater toll on the State College community than the economic impact alone.

“If restaurants have to be at 50% [capacity] without football games, there’s no way that having a football game on top of COVID restrictions would have lessened the [economic] impact,” Wooten said. “People really like the idea of sports having a big impact. Culturally, [they have a] huge impact, but on the economy part, it’s really not that large.”

Wooten, like Tierney, attributed the recent business closures to causes unrelated to coronavirus.

“Local people recognize that businesses closing in the mall aren’t doing well period, not from coronavirus,” Wooten said. “Businesses are really smart about adjusting; they’re making little adjustments where they aren’t spending or making as much money as they used to, but it’s not necessarily at the point where it’s devastating for the local economy.”