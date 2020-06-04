Micah Parsons is once again receiving national recognition ahead of the 2020 college football season.

Parsons was named to the Lott IMPACT award watchlist on Thursday, an award given to the top defensive player in college football who makes the biggest impact for their team on and off the field.

The Harrisburg native is amongst a group of 42 players named to the watch list.

The junior linebacker led the Nittany Lions with 109 tackles last season, was a first team All-Big Ten selection, consensus NCAA All-American and is projected as a top NFL draft prospect heading into the 2020 season.