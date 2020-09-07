Editor’s Note: This article will be updated as roster changes continue to occur in the NFL ahead of the opening week of the season.

In an eventful weekend for former Penn State football players, a few of them now have a better idea of where they’ll be spending their NFL seasons.

Despite not having a preseason due to the coronavirus pandemic, NFL teams had to cut their roster down to 53 players by Sunday, leaving many former Nittany Lions without jobs as they head into the 2020 season.

Here’s a list of Penn Staters who were potential roster wildcards prior to the season’s September start.

Trace McSorley - Baltimore Ravens

Trace McSorley will start his second NFL season as the projected third-string quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens.

Holding the Penn State career win record and passing yards record, McSorley did not attempt a pass for the Ravens in his rookie season last year.

Jason Cabinda - Detroit Lions

After transitioning to fullback from linebacker, Jason Cabinda will begin his third season in the pros at a new position for the Detroit Lions.

Blake Gilliken - New Orleans Saints

The only former Nittany Lion to make the New Orleans Saints’ roster, Blake Gilliken will punt behind veteran Thomas Morstead in his first NFL season.

AQ Shipley - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AQ Shipley made the 53 man roster for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after starting every game over the past three seasons for the Arizona Cardinals.

Tommy Stevens - New Orleans Saints, practice squad

Marketed as a jack-of-all-trades quarterback/tight end hybrid, Tommy Stevens was cut by the Saints as the team got down to the 53-man limit.

Stevens was later named to the Saints’ practice squad.

Stevens played one season at Mississippi State prior to going pro and spent three seasons as the Nittany Lions’ backup quarterback while also playing James Franklin’s “lion” position.

Austin Johnson - New York Giants

After three seasons with the Tennessee Titans, Austin Johnson signed with the New York Giants and made the team’s final roster.

Juwan Johnson - New Orleans Saints, practice squad

Juwan Johnson was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Saints this past offseason after finishing his college career at Oregon, but failed to make the active roster.

Johnson was named to the Saints practice squad.

Dan Chisena - Minnesota Vikings

Perhaps the most surprising story of the preseason, former Penn State wide receiver Dan Chisena made the Minnesota Vikings’ roster after switching to safety.

Chisena caught just three passes in his college career but is highly regarded as a star athlete after an accomplished track career at Penn State.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Steven Gonzalez - cut

Signed as an undrafted free agent this offseason, Steven Gonzalez was unable to make the Cardinals’ roster as an offensive lineman.

Nick Bowers - cut

Nick Bowers failed to make the Raiders’ roster for the team’s first season in Las Vegas.

Garrett Taylor - cut

Garrett Taylor didn’t make the Buffalo Bills’ roster ahead of his first season in the NFL.

Jan Johnson - cut

One of two former Penn Staters to join the Houston Texans alongside John Reid this offseason, Jan Johnson was released by the team in August.

John Reid - Houston Texans

Unlike Johnson, Reid made the team as he prepares for his first season with the Texans after being selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Former Penn State coach and current Texans coach Bill O’Brien has publicly stated his satisfaction with the way Reid has demonstrated his work ethic throughout the offseason.

Brandon Polk - cut

Transferring to James Madison for his final year in college, Brandon Polk was signed by the Los Angeles Rams before being cut by the team in August.

Robert Windsor - cut

Robert Windsor could not separate himself from the rest of the Indianapolis Colts’ defensive line, forcing the team to cut the 2020 sixth-round pick.

Cam Brown - New York Giants

A sixth-round pick by the Giants in the 2020 NFL Draft, Brown is one of three former Penn Staters to make New York’s active roster.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

+3 Simulation Season: Sean Clifford leads Penn State football past Northwestern to open season Penn State entered Beaver Stadium for its season-opening game of a conference-only schedule with a number of questions on the offensive side of the ball.

DeAndre Thompkins - cut

Just days after being signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers, DeAndre Thompkins was one of three wide receivers cut by the team to make space on the roster.

Saeed Blacknall - cut

Like Thompkins, Saeed Blacknall was also released after a short stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Shareef Miller - Carolina Panthers

Shareef Miller was waived by the Philadelphia Eagles this past weekend. The defensive lineman has since been claimed off waivers by the Panthers and will join fellow former Nittany Lion Yetur Gross-Matos in Carolina.

Kevin Givens - San Francisco 49ers

Entering his second NFL season, Kevin Givens made the San Francisco 49ers' roster and will again be a part of the team’s stout front seven.

Grant Haley - cut

In a surprise move by the Giants, Grant Haley did not make the cut as a defensive back and was released by the team.