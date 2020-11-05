On May 15, Taulia Tagovailoa sent out a simple tweet — God bless! #GoTerps.

The tweet included a statement from the former Alabama quarterback and a graphic, with the younger brother of Miami Dolphins and Heisman trophy nominee, Tua Tagovaiola, in a Maryland uniform.

An already strong Big Ten East just got stronger.

On Aug. 7, Tagovailoa was granted a waiver by the NCAA to play immediately in 2020, and on Oct. 24, the 5-foot-11 quarterback made his debut for the Terps against Northwestern.

And while Tagovailoa’s debut was anything but memorable as Maryland lost 43-3 to Northwestern, Tagovailoa rebounded in his home debut against Minnesota last Friday.

The Hawaii native totaled five touchdowns, went 26-of-35 for 394 yards and rushed for an additional 59-yards, including a 39-yard rushing score in the opening quarter.

“You watch that Minnesota game, it's hard not to be impressed,” James Franklin said. “You look at the completion percentage. You look at the decision making. You look at his ability to make plays with his feet, as well as extend plays in the pocket — it was impressive.”

Tagovailoa was just the third Big Ten player in the last 20 seasons to notch 350 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns in a single game.

Tagovailoa’s 394 yards in the air is also the 10th most in Maryland history, and the most by a Terps quarterback since Danny O’Brien in 2010.

But most importantly, Tagovailoa led his team from behind, outsourcing Minnesota 24-6 in the fourth quarter to secure an overtime victory and snap an eight-game losing streak.

Taulia Tagovailoa dove for the game-winning touchdown in OT 😮 pic.twitter.com/oGTmwSxFG3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 31, 2020

“For them to start out strong, and then rally at the end to send it to overtime and then make the plays that they were able to make,” Franklin said. “We’ve got a hot quarterback coming in here, and whenever you’ve got a hot quarterback in college football or the NFL, you’ve got a chance.”

The Penn State defense is well aware of the skills Tagovailoa possesses, but ultimately knows it just needs to do its jobs.

“I think he is a dynamic runner and a dynamic passer,” defensive lineman PJ Mustipher said. “I think we saw that last week with the numbers he put up against Minnesota. He is a very talented football player, and we’re just going to have to do our job.”

While Penn State’s defense prioritizes doing its job every week, it’s even more important this week because of Tagovailoa’s athletic ability.

“I think that’s the biggest thing for us right now, is everybody has to focus on what they’re doing and not get out of that, because when you have elite level athletes who come in, they have success if you’re not doing your job,” Mustipher said. “If we can do our job, then we’ll have success.”

For the players on the defensive line, Mustipher said a top priority is staying in their rush lanes in order to negate Tagovailoa’s ability to scramble.

And for senior cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields, this is once again done by players on the defense doing their jobs.

“I think the main thing we have to do is just do our job, don’t try to be Superman,” Castro-Fields said. “If it’s your role or your call that says what to do, you just do that and plays will come.

“People try to be Superman and that’s not a recipe for anything we want to see.”

Castro-Fields also said everyone doing their jobs comes from trusting each other on the defense, and trusting that they will do the job, so someone else can make a play.

And while Franklin is also impressed with the ability of the younger Tagovailoa on the field, he has a lot of respect for how the whole Tagovailoa family has found and handled success.

“The times I have been able to watch Tua, I have watched his interviews and how he's gone about his business, and how he's been unbelievably respectful to his coaches and the community, and his opportunities and his family,” Franklin said. “I think it's good for college football, but you know, we get an opportunity to play the little brother.”

And what makes the instant success at a new school even more impressive for Franklin is he knows how hard it is to be a college quarterback following in the legacy of an older sibling.

“I think he's done a great job of embracing it,” Franklin said. “We had a similar situation at Vanderbilt when I was the head coach there with Jordan Rodgers. It can be tough, it can be challenging.”