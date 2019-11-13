After suffering its first loss of the season last Saturday against Minnesota, Penn State returns home as a favorite over an upstart Indiana team.

According to Oddsshark, a website that aggregates betting news, odds and trends, The Nittany Lions are 14.5 point favorites against the Hoosiers, with the average score prediction being 36-26 in favor of the hosts.

Oddsshark calculates that 58 percent of people wagering on the contest have picked Penn State to win and cover the spread, while 42 percent favor the Nittany Lions to win by 14 points or less. The average odds for Penn State to cover are hovering around -105, while the best current odds for the Hoosiers lie at -110 on most sites.

Penn State’s average moneyline is -650, while Indiana’s has hovered around +500, meaning if you were to place $100 on the Hoosiers pulling the upset, the payout would be $600.

According to Oddshark, the over/under for the game is 55. The consensus amongst those placing a wager on the outcome skews toward the over. Oddsshark states that 87 percent of those betting on the contest are projecting that the teams will score 56 points or more, while just 13 percent believes that the teams will combine for 54 points or less.

Prediction: Penn State 34, Indiana 20

This is a tough matchup to figure out.

On one hand, Penn State should be extremely motivated to put forth a strong effort following an emotional loss to Minnesota. However, the Hoosiers are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games and the Nittany Lions are only 5-4 against the spread this season.

Despite entering the game without its starting quarterback, Indiana boasts one of the more potent offenses in the Big Ten, while Penn State still has one of the best scoring defenses in the country, even after surrendering 31 points to Minnesota.

Something has to give, and I’m more inclined to lean toward Penn State prevailing at home.

The Nittany Lions should start and maintain a comfortable lead throughout, but I don’t expect the hosts to run away with this one. The Hoosiers have failed to score 30 points just once this season, so they won’t be intimidated by Penn State’s talent on defense.

I expect Penn State to win, but Indiana will narrowly cover the spread in Beaver Stadium.