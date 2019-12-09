It was revealed Sunday afternoon that Penn State was left out of the Rose Bowl, which instead selected Wisconsin.

Despite owning one fewer loss than the Badgers, the Nittany Lions came in at No. 10, two spots lower than Wisconsin, which finished at No. 8 after a 34-21 loss to Ohio State in the Big Ten title game.

So, was Penn State snubbed?

Members of our football staff laid out the argument for and against the idea that the Nittany Lions should be the ones heading to Pasadena.

The case in favor of Penn State, by Dylan Jacobs

As Wisconsin tried to get the score within one seven in the waning seconds of the Big Ten Championship, FOX’s Joel Klatt stated that Wisconsin should go to the Rose Bowl over Penn State because of how hard it fought.

He said it shouldn’t be punished for making the championship game.

And the committee agreed.

Yes, the Badgers played in a championship game and the Nittany Lions didn’t.

But because of how college football works right now, rankings can’t be formulated because of sentimental points.

The entire season has to matter.

The committee didn’t compare the resumes of Penn State and Wisconsin. Because if they did, it wouldn’t have taken much time at all.

The Badgers have three losses — one of which was a blowout at Ohio State and one was to 6-6 Illinois.

The Nittany Lions’ worst loss was by 11, also at Ohio State, and they don’t have a loss to a .500 team.

If you want to credit Wisconsin’s fight in the conference championship, then you probably are only remembering the 1st half, because the Buckeyes dominated the 2nd half to the tune of a 27-0 run.

And say what you want about Penn State’s first-half performance in Columbus, it was still a closer game compared to Wisconsin’s two attempts against Ohio State.

You could nitpick common opponents, like how Wisconsin dominated Minnesota and Michigan, while Penn State lost to Minnesota and squeaked by Michigan.

But overall, the other factors favor Penn State.

So let’s look at Klatt’s argument.

Yes, the Badgers got to the championship. Yes, they put up a pretty good fight.

But that alone can’t be the deciding factor.

We’re in a system now with conference championships that pit the two winners of the conferences’ divisions against each other.

These divisions will always be unbalanced.

The Big Ten West has been nowhere near the Big Ten East for the past few years. Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa had strong seasons, but across the board the East is again better.

Yes, coming into this week the Badgers were the second-highest ranked Big Team, but they won a division that wasn’t as strong as Penn State’s.

Are we going to praise Virginia for winning its division, putting it ahead of other, better, teams?

Logic would say no, because we see what happens on the field.

But the Cavaliers only dropped one spot after losing 62-17. Just one.

The committee had a scenario where No. 5, No. 7, and No. 8 all lost. How did the committee move these teams?

Georgia, Virginia and Baylor all barely moved after losses, but Utah dropped six spots. Committee chair Rob Mullens said Penn State was ahead of Utah because of resume.

But why didn’t that matter for the other teams?

The committee being inconsistent isn’t new, but at this point, it can’t be.

Yes, teams like Wisconsin played an extra game. It played in a title game. But you can’t just forget the game happened.

The committee's job is to pick the best teams. Can you unequivocally say Wisconsin is better than Penn State? I don’t think so.

Wisconsin got a participation trophy on Sunday. That shouldn’t become a trend.

The case against Penn State, by Ben Ferree

As Wisconsin left a snow filled TCF Bank Stadium on Nov. 30, the Badgers were in a state of bliss.

Wisconsin dominated its rivals, left with Paul Bunyan’s Axe, the Big Ten West championship and a new spot at No. 8 in the College Football Playoff.

A spot that would’ve placed them in the Rose Bowl.

But this spot was placed in jeopardy, because Wisconsin had to play Ohio State, for the second time this season, in the Big Ten Championship.

Ultimately, the College Football Playoff Committee got it right by placing Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl and Penn State in the Cotton Bowl.

Teams should not be penalized for playing in conference championship games.

In the same way that teams shouldn’t be rewarded for not playing.

The committee placed Wisconsin ahead of Florida and Penn State in their rankings last week and a loss to Ohio State, now the No. 2 team in the country, shouldn’t move them behind these two teams that didn’t play at all.

And this just doesn’t pertain to Wisconsin.

The same argument should be made for Georgia, Utah and Baylor.

All of these teams should remain ahead of Penn State and Florida in the rankings.

If this isn’t the case, the committee is hurting teams for playing in a conference championship game, the committee is hurting teams for winning games in the regular season.

This starts a very dangerous precedent in college football.

If it benefits teams to not play in their conference championship games, then why play in them?

If Wisconsin beat Ohio State on Saturday, it wasn’t going to the College Football Playoff, they would end up in the Rose Bowl. With a loss, Wisconsin has a chance at the Rose Bowl, but almost didn’t even get in a New Year’s Six Bowl.

How is that fair?

How is penalizing them for winning their division and losing to a top team in the country fair?

Especially when teams that didn’t play, teams that did nothing during the week are getting rewarded for another team losing.

If this precedent is set by the committees to reward teams that don’t play in that extra games, reward teams that don’t win their divisions than it destroys the reason why conference championship games exist.

The reason why an argument is even occurring about whether Penn State or Wisconsin should be in the bowl game is because the Badgers won their division.

Penn State didn’t have the chance to lose again, so why penalize the Badgers for losing an extra game, a game that they got into because they had a better regular season.

It isn’t Wisconsin’s fault that they ended up in an extra game.

At the end of the day, you can sit and argue about resumes for hours, days and arguments can be made for both Wisconsin and Penn State to be in the Rose Bowl.

This article isn’t about bashing Wisconsin or Penn State or discrediting what they have done this season, it’s about the system.

The committee got it right.