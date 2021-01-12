Football vs. Michigan State, Hartlaub (37)
Safety Drew Hartlaub (37) tries to break a tackle from Michigan State safety David Dowell (6) during the game against Michigan State at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich. on Oct. 26, 2019. The No. 6 Nittany Lions defeated the Spartans, 28-7.

 Ken Minamoto

Penn State’s special teams unit just got a little weaker.

Nittany Lion safety Drew Hartlaub entered the transfer portal Tuesday, according to 247Sports’ Sean Fitz.

Hartlaub, a redshirt junior, tallied his second career fumble recovery in Penn State’s 27-17 victory over Michigan this season.

The Hanover, Pennsylvania, native totaled 11 tackles in 30 games played over a four-year stint with the blue-and-white program.

