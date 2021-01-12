Penn State’s special teams unit just got a little weaker.

Nittany Lion safety Drew Hartlaub entered the transfer portal Tuesday, according to 247Sports’ Sean Fitz.

Penn State walk-on safety and standout special teamer Drew Hartlaub is in the Transfer Portal, per a source. https://t.co/OJ6WZGHm2x @247Sports @247SportsPortal — Sean Fitz (@seanfitz247) January 12, 2021

Hartlaub, a redshirt junior, tallied his second career fumble recovery in Penn State’s 27-17 victory over Michigan this season.

The Hanover, Pennsylvania, native totaled 11 tackles in 30 games played over a four-year stint with the blue-and-white program.

