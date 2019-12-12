On Thursday night, Penn State was crowned the Live Mas student section of the year winners.

Penn State was one of the four semifinalists, joined by Clemson, LSU and Utah.

Penn State was crowned student section of the week two times this season.

The first came in week 5 of the college football season when the Nittany Lions took on Maryland.

Penn State became the first school to ever win the award as a visiting team.

Penn State was also crowned student section of the week during the Whiteout game against Michigan.