Football vs. Michigan, team entrance and fireworks
Buy Now

Fireworks shoot off the top of the scoreboard as Penn State players take the field before the game against Michigan at Beaver Stadium on Oct. 19, 2019. The No. 7 Nittany Lions defeated the No. 16 Wolverines, 28-21.

 Ken Minamoto

On Thursday night, Penn State was crowned the Live Mas student section of the year winners.

Penn State was one of the four semifinalists, joined by Clemson, LSU and Utah.

Penn State was crowned student section of the week two times this season.

The first came in week 5 of the college football season when the Nittany Lions took on Maryland.

Penn State became the first school to ever win the award as a visiting team.

Penn State was also crowned student section of the week during the Whiteout game against Michigan.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags