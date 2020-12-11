Editor’s Note: All odds and point spreads are according to William Hill Sportsbook.

As the college football season winds down and conference championships begin to take shape, Week 15 includes some enticing matchups for gambling purposes.

Here are the best bets to make across all of college football this weekend.

No. 17 North Carolina +3 @ No. 10 Miami

The Hurricanes are favored in this game simply because they’re at home, and in 2020, home-field advantage doesn’t seem to mean much.

Miami has only played two ranked teams on the way to its No. 10 ranking, while the Tar Heels have had one of the toughest schedules in the ACC.

The Hurricanes have played a lot of really close games against teams they should have beaten by multiple scores, and in the last three weeks, they haven’t won by more than five points.

Even though North Carolina has three losses on the year, it’s much easier to trust the Tar Heels than this Miami team that could realistically have the same amount of losses, if not more had a few things gone differently.

Tar Heel quarterback Sam Howell has the third-most passing yards in the nation and has been surprisingly efficient.

His completion percentage of 68.8% is second to only Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence in the ACC.

Take the points with North Carolina or even the money line, which is listed at +125, as the Tar Heels should win this game.

No. 13 Coastal Carolina -13.5 @ Troy

After coming out on top against BYU in one of the year’s most entertaining games, the Chanticleers won’t be happy with their No. 13 ranking in the College Football Playoff.

Quarterback Grayson McCall and Coastal Carolina will look to make a statement with a dominant performance against an average Troy team that sits at 5-5.

McCall has thrown 20 touchdown passes on the season with just one interception and has only been sacked eight times. He’s playing as well as any quarterback in the country.

The Chanticleers are averaging over 10 points per game more than the Trojans while giving up nearly 10 points less.

Coastal Carolina should win this game by a few touchdowns. Trust it to cover the 13.5 point spread.

No. 6 Florida -23 vs LSU

The Tigers’ program is falling apart, while the Gators are fighting for a chance to make the College Football Playoff.

LSU recently went down to just 66 scholarship players out of the 85 allowed by the NCAA due to opt-outs, injuries and transfers.

The Tigers also just announced they will not compete in a bowl game due to a self-imposed ban.

Florida needs to do whatever it can to bolster its resume as it currently sits on the outside looking in at the top-4 spots.

Bet on the Gators winning big over a depleted LSU squad that probably shouldn’t even be playing in this game.

No spread could be too high for this mismatch.