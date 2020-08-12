Old Dominion became the second FBS school to cancel its fall athletic season on Tuesday, and head coach Ricky Rahne put out a new statement on Wednesday.

The former Penn State offensive coordinator titled the tweet, “After some reflection” and went on to give extensive thoughts on his role as a coach and mentor in college football.

“When I was younger I vowed that being a college football coach would never define me as a person… As I have matured and become more experienced and nuanced as a coach, I realized that my view was flawed,” Rahne said in the statement.

Rahne went on to explain how being involved in college football has changed his entire life, and how his family has changed his views on how he operates as a coach.

“No one wants to win more than me," Rahne said. "I still carry the losses longer than I should and don’t enjoy the wins as much as I want to.

"But I have realized there are other things besides wins and losses that will help define success in my coaching career.”

Rahne elaborated that keeping long-lasting relationships with his players and inspiring them to become coaches themselves are things that he values in his career.

“I can promise each of the players on our team that I will continue to work each day to make them better players, better sons, better husbands, better fathers… better MEN," Rahne said. "While I miss the excitement of a fall Saturday this season, I am blessed because at the end of the day I still get to be a coach.”

