Former Penn State and current New Orleans Saints wide receiver Juwan Johnson had some life-changing news to tell his wife, Chanen, before last Sunday’s game against the Panthers.
The former Nittany Lion surprised his wife on a TikTok video, saying he would be activated for the game and suiting up for the first time in his professional career.
Saints WR @juwanplease told his wife Chanen he was going to play in his first NFL game. This reaction ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lkws1oZ5yf— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 27, 2020
Johnson saw both offensive and special teams snaps in the Saints 27-24 win and will have a chance to stay on the roster depending on the health of Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders.
