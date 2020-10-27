Juwan Johnson, Saints AP Photo
Former Penn State and current New Orleans Saints wide receiver Juwan Johnson had some life-changing news to tell his wife, Chanen, before last Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

The former Nittany Lion surprised his wife on a TikTok video, saying he would be activated for the game and suiting up for the first time in his professional career.

Johnson saw both offensive and special teams snaps in the Saints 27-24 win and will have a chance to stay on the roster depending on the health of Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders.

