There may have been some doubt, but Penn State hung on for the win, and because of it, and stays put in the AP Poll.
Penn State remained at No. 13 in the poll, this time tied with Big Ten foe Wisconsin.
Only five Big Ten teams are ranked in the poll, with Ohio State (6), Michigan (11), Penn State (13), Wisconsin (13) and Iowa (18). Both Michigan State and Maryland dropped out after losses this week
The entire top 25:
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Georgia
4. LSU
5. Oklahoma
6. Ohio State
7. Notre Dame
8. Auburn
9. Florida
10. Utah
11. Michigan State
12. Texas
13. Penn State
13. Wisconsin
15. UCF
16. Oregon
17. Texas A&M
18. Iowa
19. Washington State
20. Boise State
21. Virginia
22. Washington
23. Cal
24. Arizona State
25. TCU