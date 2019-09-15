There may have been some doubt, but Penn State hung on for the win, and because of it, and stays put in the AP Poll.

Penn State remained at No. 13 in the poll, this time tied with Big Ten foe Wisconsin.

Only five Big Ten teams are ranked in the poll, with Ohio State (6), Michigan (11), Penn State (13), Wisconsin (13) and Iowa (18). Both Michigan State and Maryland dropped out after losses this week

The entire top 25:

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Georgia

4. LSU

5. Oklahoma

6. Ohio State

7. Notre Dame

8. Auburn

9. Florida

10. Utah

11. Michigan State

12. Texas

13. Penn State

13. Wisconsin

15. UCF

16. Oregon

17. Texas A&M

18. Iowa

19. Washington State

20. Boise State

21. Virginia

22. Washington

23. Cal

24. Arizona State

25. TCU