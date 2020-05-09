College football players are currently being held hostage by the powers that be.

Football is unlike any other sport — players must spend a good portion of their careers as amateurs.

If a player is ready to go pro, he should be able to. His decision on whether or not he wants to begin providing for his family shouldn’t rest on the shoulders of the NCAA or NFL. No, it should rest on him and him alone.

That’s where Jim Harbaugh comes in.

The Michigan coach penned “An Open Letter to the Football Community” on Thursday and detailed his gripes with the current draft eligibility rules.

In the letter, Harbaugh proposes to “put this decision to ‘go or stay’ in the hands of the individual and his family, not in form of an NFL, NFLPA, or NCAA rule.” In other words, Harbaugh believes in putting the power in the players’ hands.

The current rule, as it stands, goes as follows: “Players must be three years removed from high school and must have used up all of their collegiate eligibility. If a player hasn’t used all of his eligibility, he can apply to enter the draft early — but he still must be at least three years removed from high school.”

Having a 3-year amateur period is unlike anything else in American professional sports. For example, a baseball player may enter the MLB Draft directly out of high school or a basketball player can enter the NBA Draft after just one year in college.

The window for football players to earn money for their services is shorter than that of other sports. The average career span for NFL players is 3.2 years, while the average career span for NBA players is 4.8 years, according to Business Insider.

Harbaugh’s stance comes from years of both NFL and NCAA experience as a player and a coach. He knows what it takes to perform as a professional, and he has seen “early bloomers” who could take the leap before their 3-year clocks are up and not miss a beat (i.e. Saquon Barkley).

Think of Trevor Lawrence. The Clemson quarterback came in and made an immediate impact for his team and led the Tigers to a national championship as a true freshman. Throwing 30 touchdowns and just four interceptions in his first collegiate season, Lawrence probably would have been on the draft boards for teams with shallow quarterback rooms.

It’s important to realize that an early entrance into the draft, while not smart, or beneficial for most players, could be beneficial for players like Lawrence. And, for that, the players should be able to make that decision for themselves and their families — not be pawns in a system that doesn’t allow them to make money for their craft.

My problem isn’t with the concept of amateurism (which certainly has its flaws), but rather with the fact that players are forced to spend multiple seasons at an institution before being able to enter their names into the draft.

Do what’s right, football community. Strive to give the power to the players who make competition on the gridiron so entertaining and profitable.