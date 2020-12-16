Penn State is on track to play its ninth game of the season as it has been matched up with Illinois for the final Big Ten game of the season for both sides.

The Illini have wins over Rutgers and Nebraska this season, but have lost their last two games and recently fired head coach Lovie Smith.

Here are the key matchups to look out for Saturday.

OT Caedan Wallace vs. DE Owen Carney Jr.

The Illinois defensive line has gotten a big boost from Carney this year, as the senior has been one of the top pass rushers in the Big Ten.

With five sacks, Carney is tied for third-most in the conference and he will be going against Wallace on most plays this Saturday, although his positioning is flexible.

The Nittany Lions’ offensive line has played exceptionally well over the course of their three game winning streak, and most recently against Michigan State it didn’t give up a single sack all game.

Carney is going to test the line in a way it hasn’t been tested in recent weeks, and if Wallace can protect both Sean Clifford and Will Levis, Penn State will be in a great position offensively.

DB Joey Porter Jr. vs. WR Josh Imatorbhebhe

The Illinois passing attack isn’t very threatening as it is the worst in the Big Ten, averaging just over 157 yards through the air per game.

But when the Illini have found success with the passing game, it has come through Imatorbhebhe.

The senior wide receiver leads the team in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches.

Porter will likely get the most matchups with Imatorbhebhe as the redshirt freshman defensive back has the size to compete with the 6-foot-2 receiver.

Last week against the Spartans, the Nittany Lions’ secondary got torched in the opening half for a handful of big plays, but Porter wasn’t ever the one getting beat.

If Porter plays the way he did against Michigan State and gets help from the rest of the secondary, Illinois’ offense will quickly become one dimensional.

DE Shane Simmons vs. OT Julian Pearl

Simmons had a career day against the Spartans, and he’ll look to build on that performance in Week 9.

The senior got his first career start last week and he will likely start again this week if redshirt sophomore defensive end Jayson Oweh is once again unavailable.

Simmons showed his ability to be a disruptive force in the backfield as he logged two tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

Pearl, a redshirt sophomore, lacks the experience Simmons has accumulated over his five years in the Penn State program, and if the veteran gets the better of the lineman opposite of him, it could be a long day for the Illini offense.

WR Jahan Dotson vs. DB Marquez Beason

After his performance against Michigan State, Dotson moved into first in the Big Ten in receiving yards on the season.

The Illinois secondary hasn’t had its usual personnel due contact tracing, and redshirt freshman Beason has had to step into a bigger role.

Dotson and fellow receiver freshman Parker Washington proved they are a dynamic duo for Clifford and the Penn State offense.

If Dotson is able to put up numbers like he has in most games this season, he could lead the way for a big day in the passing game for the Nittany Lions’ offense.

