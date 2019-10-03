It’s common knowledge that Penn State’s defense had high expectations coming into the season based on a starting 11 with a ton of talent and experience.

Now, five weeks into the season, Penn State has the country’s second best scoring defense and seventh best rush defense.

A lot of that is thanks to the guys behind the starters.

Penn State has outscored its opponents 200-30 in just four games so far, and that massive margin has allowed the team to get younger players added experience and build depth on the defensive side of the ball.

Five different non-starters have over 10 tackles on the season for the Nittany Lions and 19 different players have at least eight.

“Sometimes we give up shutouts because we play so many guys,” James Franklin said. “So what I thought was so impressive [against Maryland] is we played seconds, we played thirds, we played fourths and they went in and executed the defense at a really high level so I think that is really good progress.”

Redshirt sophomore Ellis Brooks is one of the players who has benefited most as a result of the extra playing time.

Brooks has regularly gotten reps at the linebacker position and has made a huge impact despite not being a starter, and a lot of that is due to the competition and attitude of the linebacker room as a whole.

“It’s really competitive, I just think we have a lot of talent in that room and that’s just natural,” Brooks said. “Each one of us is getting each other better every single day, learning from each other, building off each other and I think that’s a testament to coach Pry and what he’s been able to do in his time here and a testament to our room.”

The Virginia native is second on the team in sacks with 2.5 and has recorded the third-most tackles for loss.

Whether it be the defensive line, linebacking corps or secondary, the performances of the second through fourth-stringers has been very impressive.

Adisa Isaac and Jayson Oweh have vastly improved as run stoppers and pass rushers on the line, and it doesn’t go unnoticed by the starters.

“That tells us we have depth and we have faith in the next guy up,” Defensive tackle Robert Windsor said. “It’s a good feeling to know that I and a bunch of other starters can come off the field and have a good backup go in.

Brooks, Jesse Luketa and Brandon Smith have held their own with the rest of the linebackers.

Jonathan Sutherland and Jaquan Brisker have proved that they are suitable options at the safety spot, while true freshman Keaton Ellis and Trent Gordon have performed well as third and fourth option corners.

“There’s a standard in the room, there’s a standard of how we play defense here at Penn State and the older guys do a great job of instilling it in the younger guys,” Brooks said. “It’s just that mentality, it's how you finish so regardless if it's the first play of the game, the last play of the game, no matter what the score is, like I said, there’s a standard of how you play defense — reckless to the ball, own the ball, all those different types of things, just playing lights out the entire game, complete 60 minutes.”