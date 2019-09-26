When Sean Clifford arrived on campus in 2017, he had a tall mountain to climb before eventually being named Trace McSorley’s successor.

Little did he know that he would make a lifelong friend along the way, and it would come in the form of the quarterback he would eventually replace.

“Trace has always been great to me from the beginning, and we’re always going to be close,” Clifford said. “He’s taken me under his wing since I got [to Penn State] and has been a big part in my growth and development since my freshman year.”

For two seasons, the Cincinnati native put in countless hours of work in the gym, film room and on the practice field while McSorley led Penn State to a 20-6 record over the course of the two years during which they shared a quarterback room.

After Tommy Stevens transferred this past spring, Clifford turned himself into an immediate offensive cornerstone for the Nittany Lions and was announced as the starting quarterback eight days before the 2019 season-opener against Idaho.

Clifford was not only replacing one of the most beloved quarterbacks in program history, but someone who has been a great mentor on the field, and an even better friend away from the confines of Beaver Stadium.

In fact, the relationship between Clifford and McSorley is one that extends far beyond football.

“Trace is one of the best resources I have,” Clifford said. “He’s been through everything you could think of — on and off the field — and because of that, he has a perspective that other people don’t.”

In his four years at Penn State, McSorley went from backing up Christian Hackenberg to becoming a proven leader and one of the most integral players to the program in recent memory.

Now a rookie with the Baltimore Ravens, McSorley has made a point to keep up with this year’s team, devoting extra time to catch up with Clifford and talk about the latest in each other’s lives.

“I still keep in contact with a lot of the guys on this year’s team, especially [Clifford],” McSorley said. “I probably talk to Sean every Friday night, and really the phone calls are hardly about the game or even football in general. It’s more about having good conversations and staying in contact with him.”

Clifford echoed that sentiment and explained that these conversations between him and his former mentor are a continuation of the rapport that he has built with McSorley over the years.

“We’re not really talking much about the game on those Friday nights,” Clifford said. “It’s more about talking to each other about everyday things and catching up. Overall, he and I have been able to maintain a great relationship that way.”

When Clifford was announced as the starter on Aug. 23, expectations for the redshirt sophomore were understandably high.

So it was only natural that Clifford would internalize the teachings of McSorley before his first season as a starting quarterback at the collegiate level.

Outside of the fact that McSorley has already seen nearly every possible defense in the Big Ten, his commitment to preparation and attention to detail has directly translated into how Clifford approaches each game.

“Trace was always in the film room trying to get better on a weekly basis,” Clifford said. “He would sit and dissect film, and talk about what plays he liked and didn’t like. He would analyze how defensive players would react to a certain play, and look at what we can do differently. He was always prepared.”

Through his first three games as a starter, Clifford has experienced moderate success.

Clifford is averaging 261 yards through the air and has thrown seven touchdowns, in addition to rushing for over 50 yards against Idaho and Buffalo.

More importantly, the first-year starter has led his team to a 3-0 record heading into Big Ten play.

In assessing Clifford’s performance through the first month of the season, McSorley stressed that the end result is all that should matter to the developing quarterback.

“I think [Clifford] has done a great job as far as managing the game, and taking what’s there,” McSorley said. “He had a bit of a tough game against Pitt, but overall he has done a really good job of leading the guys from where I sit.”

One thing that Clifford has struggled with throughout his career is knowing when to trust his abilities and the work he’s put in.

That has changed over the summer, and carried over into the regular season. In fact, back in July, the St. Xavier High School graduate stated that he “is the most confident and the most ready” he’s ever been to command Penn State’s offense.

Clifford’s newfound assertiveness is something that his coaches have taken notice of, and a change that has positively impacted how he’s handled the transition from watching the games on the sidelines to directing what could be one of the most potent offenses in the Big Ten.

“I don't know if [Clifford’s improvement] has been dramatic, it’s going to be gradual,” James Franklin said. “I just keep seeing him getting better, getting more confident, getting more relaxed. He’s much more assertive in some areas now, and I think that because of the way he approaches things, he’s just going to continue to get better.”

McSorley has undoubtedly impacted Clifford’s growth and development on the field over the course of his Penn State career.

But what Clifford is most thankful for is what McSorley has brought to his life away from the game of football.

“I’m just happy to have him as a really good friend of mine more than anything.”