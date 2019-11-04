This Tuesday, we’ll get a better idea of where Penn State sits in the national landscape.

The first College Football Playoff rankings will be released, and it’s widely accepted that the Nittany Lions will place somewhere near the top five.

But if I was making the rankings, I would put Penn State at No. 3, ahead of the reigning national finalists.

LSU and Ohio State should be the top-2, with the Tigers’ superior resume and Ohio State’s domination.

But it should be Penn State right behind them.

The main reason is simply the strength of schedule.

The Nittany Lions have two wins against current ranked teams, while the Crimson Tide and Tigers have none.

They both beat Texas A&M when it was ranked, but now it’s not. Wins over the Aggies are probably both teams’ best wins on the season.

They don’t have any wins that stack up to wins over Michigan and at Iowa.

But it’s not just one or two games. Overall, Penn State has played better teams.

The combined record of Penn State’s opponents is 38-32, while Clemson’s is 38-40 — it has played nine games compared to Penn State’s and Alabama’s eight — and the Tide’s being 28-41.

On paper, the talent of Alabama and Clemson may be better, and they’ve looked really strong at times, but the eye test really doesn’t apply when the opposition is not on the same talent level.

Yes, Alabama and Clemson are beating their opponents more handily, both with an average margin of victory of 33 and 32 respectively, compared to Penn State’s 28.

But they’ve played weaker opponents.

It’s hard not to look at the Tigers’ poor performance against North Carolina. And yes, they have played better as of late, but it’s more about the whole body of work, not beating up on Boston College and Wofford.

And it’s hard to look at strictly numbers.

The Tide and Tigers rank in the top-6 in scoring, while the Nittany Lions sit at 12. But Penn State ranks as the second-best scoring defense, while Clemson’s at six and Alabama’s at nine.

Look, the first Playoff Ranking doesn’t mean much. For the most part, all of this will play out with Alabama playing LSU this week and with many more ranked matchups ahead.

But at the moment, Penn State has played tougher competition compared to Alabama and Clemson, and should be rewarded for it.