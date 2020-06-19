Penn State running back Noah Cain was a member of one of the deepest running back rooms in the nation last season, but 2020 has brought about plenty of change.

Entering his sophomore season, Cain has made and continues to make numerous adjustments this offseason in order to produce at a high level along with the rest of the halfbacks on the Nittany Lion roster.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native had no trouble finding a spot in the Penn State offense as a true freshman in 2019, tallying 443 rushing yards to finish as the Nittany Lions’ second-leading rusher.

Coming into college weighing in at 208 pounds, Cain has dedicated himself over the past few months to bulking up to become a more physical rushing presence in the backfield.

The 5-foot-10 running back has now put on 15 pounds since high school, officially weighing in at 223 pounds.

Cain’s bulk-up process will likely not just make him more physically intimidating to opponents come fall, but he also believes it has helped with his overall athleticism.

“As time went on, my body started getting adjusted to it and it's been for the better,” Cain said. “So I'm excited about where I'm at right now and I just can't wait to get on the field, because I feel more explosive and lean right now than I’ve ever been.”

Cain’s adjustments haven’t ended with making physical changes to his body — they also include sharpening his understanding of a new coaching style and offensive scheme.

The biggest surface-level change has been the addition of new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, who will lead the Penn State offense this year after three seasons at Minnesota.

Penn State’s running backs weren’t heavily relied upon in the passing game a season ago, but Cain believes the coaching change on the offensive side of the ball bodes well for his chances to contribute as a pass-catcher.

“I feel like Coach Ciarrocca has faith in the running back room for us to make plays in the passing game as well,” Cain said.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Ciarrocca’s offenses haven’t traditionally featured running backs regularly in the passing game, but Penn State’s uncertainty at wide receiver leaves the door open for Cain and the rest of the running backs to make their marks in the air.

Cain caught just seven passes for 52 yards his freshman season and was the third-ranked Nittany Lion in regard to catches.

While Ricky Slade won’t return to Penn State in 2020, the running back depth chart will likely look very similar to last season with Journey Brown taking a majority of the reps and Cain getting the second-most opportunities.

For the first half of the 2019 season, there wasn’t a clear-cut starter in the Nittany Lion running back room until Brown set himself apart to become the consistent feature back.

“That just shows you — be ready when your number’s called,” Cain said. “He never looked back and Journey was playing like the best back in the country his last few games of last year.”

Although Cain, Brown and Devyn Ford will probably get a vast majority of the carries, Cain sees a bright future in one of the true freshmen on the roster.

“I think Caziah [Holmes] has done a great job of coming in and working hard and not saying too much,” Cain said. “He kind of reminds me of myself, he’s just eager to learn and ready to get to work. So he's done a great job of just trying to learn the playbook and fit in with the group.”