While the Big Ten’s Chancellors and Presidents met this weekend to determine the fate of the Big Ten college football season for the third time, James Franklin was anything but patient.

Franklin was at home, watching college football games from around the country, waiting for a decision from the conference on Sunday, then Monday but he wouldn’t get one until Wednesday morning.

“I harassed [athletic director] Sandy [Barbour] with probably 45 text messages and phone calls about trying to kind of figure out what’s going on," Franklin said. "Patience is not one of my strengths."

Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour, had a very different weekend than Franklin, as she was part of the discussion of if the conference would return to the gridiron this fall.

“I spent most of my time on both Saturday and Sunday on Zoom calls with the medical subcommittee, with members of the Big Ten staff and with members of the Council of Chancellors and Presidents,” Barbour said.

And ultimately for Barbour, the idea to watch college football in-between meetings was something she considered, but really only one thing was one the leader of Penn State Athletics' mind.

"It was Big Ten football or bust,” Barbour said. “That’s what was going on for me this weekend.”

Big Ten football will return the weekend of Oct. 23-24 with a nine game schedule, putting an end to a saga that saw the conference plan to play, cancel and now play again.

“It’s a great decision. It's great for us on a number of fronts,” Barbour said. “The decision was guided by science, by medicine and by data as it always has been, those things have guided every decision that we’ve made in this conference.”

For Franklin, it feels good to finally have an answer for his student-athletes and their parents.

“I think the challenge through this whole process is, we didn’t know what was going on...,” Franklin said. “Part of leadership 101 is to provide answers to the questions that my parents and my players have, but there’s just times that I didn’t have the answers.”

While Barbour shares the excitement for the program to return, she is also proud of the work Penn State has done off the field, using their voices to advocate for a season.

“[The student-athletes] sacrificed a lot to get to this point,” Barbour said. “They’ve been proud of the way that they’ve advocated on behalf of their ability to play.

“They’ve advocated for themselves, used their voices and I’m thrilled that they get an opportunity to play a game they love.”

But the players' voices alone weren't what led from just three Big Ten leaders voting to play on Aug. 11 to a unanimous decision on Wednesday.

According to Barbour, who was a member of the Big Ten’s medical subcommittee, it was new information and developments in the medical community that led to the season occuring.

“It’s always been about putting together a plan and a path forward and to do whatever it is safe and recommended by the medical experts,” Barbour said.

The biggest one of these medical changes was testing for the coronavirus.

The Big Ten will conduct daily antigen testing, something that just wasn’t possible a month ago.

Barbour said on Aug. 11, one company would be able to secure the required, rapid result tests, but now in Sept. there were four companies that could provide these tests to the conference.

And after discussing these changes with the leaders of the Big Ten, Barbour was impressed with their openness to the new information.

“I don’t think if being presented with the same information, their mind would’ve been in the exact same place,” Barbour said. “I think the testing protocols, the availability of testing, the different kinds of tests. I think there was a lot of information that has changed.”

The Big Ten will also have “comprehensive” cardiac testing for its student-athletes and will need to receive clearance from a cardiologist after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The earliest a student-athlete could return to game competition after a positive diagnosis for the coronavirus is 21 days.

“The medical experts needed to talk through the cardiac protocol and frankly, come up with an abundance of caution and put together a protocol that would meet or exceed the Chancellor’s and President’s need for certainty around long-term health considerations,” Barbour said.

But just because Big Ten football will return with new medical and improved medical protocols, it doesn’t mean everything will go smoothly.

This decision from the Big Ten comes as coronavirus cases continue to surge in college towns across the country, including State College.

On Tuesday, Centre County reported 212 cases of the coronavirus, a new single day record. In total, as of Tuesday, the country has reported more cases in September than in March through August combined.

As of Sept. 17, Penn State has reported 1,145 positives cases of the coronavirus since it started testing students on Aug. 8

In just the week of Sept. 4-10, Penn State reported 646 new coronavirus cases.

Penn State Athletics also has not been immune from this increase in cases as it reported 50 new cases among student-athletes in its latest round of testing from Sept. 5-11.

The week prior, Penn State Athletics reported 48 positive tests among student-athletes which led to multiple programs suspening team activities.

According to Franklin, players are going to have to police each other about following protocols in order to eliminate any positive test results in the program and to stay on the field.

“I think that every positive we get in our state and in Centre County is a concern,” Franklin said. “I think accountability is going to need to come from not just the administration and the coaches, but the players.”

In the Big Ten’s medical protocols, it has stated if the positivity rate on a team is greater than 5%, that team must stop regular practice and competition for a minimum of seven days and with a minimum of a 21 day recovery period for student-athletes, there will be consequences for programs who do not follow these protocols.

“I think it would be safe to say the Big Ten has the most stringent protocols in college athletics and maybe even professional athletics,” Franklin said. “So the reality is if we're not following the rules, you're going to be out for a large number of days and miss not only practices, but games as well and nobody wants that, especially in a reduced season.”

Ultimately, the risk to the Big Ten’s Chancellors and Presidents is worth the opportunity to play football this fall and for Franklin, he is excited for his players.

“It’s an opportunity for some of them to create value for themselves,” Franklin said. “It’s about an opportunity to go play in the NFL. It’s about obviously the opportunity to compete for championships.

“It’s totally about the players, it starts and ends with those guys, but especially to me, the seniors.”

