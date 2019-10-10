The two-kicker approach isn’t one that teams commonly go with in college football.

But Penn State is making it work.

Jake Pinegar and Jordan Stout know their roles in the kicking game for the Nittany Lions, and they’re relationship on and off the field has been mutually beneficial.

“The relationship between us is awesome. Ever since he got here we’ve helped each other grow, helped each other get better,” Pinegar said. “There was no negative expressions of feelings for us at all, I think when you’re on the field competing, that’s what you’re focused on, I think we both handled it really well, we both wanted to make each other better, and see what we were made out of.”

For a lot of positions in football, having technically two starters at the position would cause a lot of problems and inconsistency.

But the setup for Pinegar and Stout allows each of the kickers to focus on their strengths and to put themselves in the best position to succeed.

“During camp and stuff like that we were doing kicks of all distances and I think inside of 50 yards I was a little more accurate and outside of 50 he was,” Pinegar said. “And about a week before the game we got it in the game plan for who’s gonna take what type of kicks.”

Through five games, Pinegar is 4-for-5 with a long field goal of 38 yards, while Stout is 2-for-3, with all his attempts coming from over 50 yards.

“We thought it was close, but it wasn’t really close,” James Franklin said. “Pinegar, through all of camp really dominated 49 [yards] and in, and 50 [yards] and above Stout dominated.”

Even though it made sense to have two kickers from a numbers perspective, there was always the risk that one player might become disgruntled with their situation.

There’s no telling how players will react to having to share their precious game time with someone in their same area of expertise.

Last season as a true freshman, Pinegar started for the Nittany Lions and led the Big Ten in total points at the end of the season.

His longest field goal a season ago was 49 yards, but he never attempted a kick longer than that.

With Stout being the long range specialist, he really isn’t taking away from any of Pinegar’s opportunities.

The transfer from Virginia Tech made his long-range presence felt early on in the year with his Penn State school record 57-yard bomb against Pitt.

“What I've been proud of is how the other guys have embraced [Stout] and brought him into our family and it's not always like that when you get transfers,” special teams coach Joe Lorig said. “You know, sometimes there can be some tension in the room because somebody could potentially lose their job — no one has handled it that way and they have actually risen to the occasion.”