Purdue football head coach Jeff Brohm has tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the Boilermakers’ matchup with Iowa on Saturday.

Brohm gave a press conference on Monday morning to address the positive test.

“I want to confirm that I have tested positive for the virus,” Brohm said. “It's unfortunate, and it's not ideal, but unfortunately it's the way the world works today."

Brohm went on to say that he isolated himself immediately after learning of the positive test and has tried to follow all CDC guidelines.

It remains unknown whether or not Brohm will be able to coach in person for Saturday’s game against the Hawkeyes, but it does not seem likely at this point.

“It’s looking like that probably won’t happen,” Brohm said. “I’m not giving up hope on any of that, but following the guidelines set forth, I don’t think I’ll be able to do that.”

The Big Ten set a 21-day time period for players to be out of competition if they were to test positive for the coronavirus, but that timeframe is different for coaches.

“As far as I’ve been told, it’s the CDC guideline of 10 days from your positive test or your first symptom is what I think they go by.” Brohm said.

Brian Brohm, who serves as Purdue's co-offensive coordinator, will take over acting head coach responsibilities for Purdue until Jeff can return to the sidelines.

