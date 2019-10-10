Jim Williams, a former player, coach and administrator at Penn State for 28 years, died on Wednesday morning in Danville, Pennsylvania. He was 78.

As a student-athlete, Williams played center and linebacker at Penn State for coach Rip Engle and was teammates with former Penn State assistant coaches Dick Anderson and Galen Hall.

Williams joined Joe Paterno’s staff in 1977 as an assistant coach with the defense. He served as an assistant coach for 16 years, winning two national championships in the process.

After his coaching stint, Williams transitioned to an administrative assistant role in 1993. In that position, Williams oversaw preseason arrangements, game-day operations, office management, liaison with high schools and professional sports teams and bowl game preparations. He would eventually retire in 2005.