In this episode of the Collegian Football Podcast, Ben Ferree and Dylan Jacobs break down Penn State's 27-6 victory over Rutgers.

The pair discuss the offensive performance from the Nittany Lions without starting quarterback Sean Clifford.

The two then move onto the disappointing effort by the Penn State defense.

Then the pair discusses this 10 win season in more detail before moving onto potential bowl destinations for the Nittany Lions.