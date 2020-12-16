One member of Penn State football’s 2021 class will be splitting time between Beaver Stadium and Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Lonnie White Jr., who signed his letter of intent Wednesday morning and officially became a Nittany Lion, will play both football and baseball at Penn State.

“I called him our version of Bo Jackson or Deion Sanders,” James Franklin said. “Hopefully we don’t get in a situation where he plays a football game, jumps on a flight and plays a baseball game later in the day.”

White is a 4-star athlete prospect and seventh-best player in the state of Pennsylvania, according to the 247Sports Composite ratings.

The Malven, Pennsylvania, native is expected to play wide receiver for Franklin and play in the outfield for Penn State baseball coach Rob Cooper.

Overall, Franklin is just impressed with the pure athleticism from the 6-foot-2, 210 pound player.

“Lonnie also is a high level basketball player and as an outfielder can track the ball, all these things really translate,” Franklin said. “I know Coach Cooper and our baseball program are excited too.”

White committed to Penn State on May 7, after decommitting from playing baseball at Clemson.

Franklin is excited for the future of White but also knows the difficulty of playing two sports at the college level.

“It’s hard to come to Penn State and be a traditional student and it’s challenging to be a student and play major Division I football,” Franklin said. “Then to balance that with going and playing baseball is even more challenging. You don’t really have an offseason for rest and recovery.”

Franklin also cited the difficulty of not being able to focus development on just one sport.

And according to Franklin, it’s difficult for White to firmly choose one sport because he is so successful at both.

“From the very beginning, we talked about it and at one point he was leaning toward just playing football,” Franklin said. “Then what happens is he goes and plays baseball and he has success. He’s very well thought of and highly thought of so it switches back.”

A big part of making this work will also be constant communication with Cooper and make sure everyone is on the same page.

“I just want to make sure that everybody understands what we’re going to accomplish and how we’re going to accomplish it together. It’s not going to be easy,” Franklin said. “Coach Cooper was involved in the process as well. He was on the call with Lonnie this morning and his family. So that’s been really good.”

Franklin and Cooper are no stranger to sharing an athlete as former wide receiver Mac Hippenhammer also played baseball in his two seasons in Happy Valley.

Hippenhammer transferred to Miami (Ohio) ahead of the 2020 season.

However, Franklin made sure White knows he will support him in whatever decision he makes.

“At the end of the day, I said ‘I’m going to support you and whatever you want to do and your family as well. We’re going to talk about this. This is hard to do,’” Franklin said.

