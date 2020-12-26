Another Penn Stater will look to hear his name called in the 2021 NFL Draft this spring.

Junior defensive end Jayson Oweh announced his decision to declare for the draft on Twitter Saturday.

I love you Happy Valley...can’t wait to chase my dreams💙 pic.twitter.com/ZtjbFT018D — “OWEH” (@JaysonOweh) December 26, 2020

Oweh joins fellow Nittany Lion underclassmen Pat Freiermuth and Micah Parsons as former Penn State players with their names entered in the draft.

A native of Howell, New Jersey, Oweh finished his college career with 63 total tackles alongside seven sacks and two forced fumbles.

