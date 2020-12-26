Football vs. Rutgers, Oweh (28) Chases
Defensive End, Jayson Oweh (28), chases after Rutger’s Johnny Langan (17) during the game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. The Nittany Lions defeated the Scarlet Knights 27-6.

 James Leavy

Another Penn Stater will look to hear his name called in the 2021 NFL Draft this spring.

Junior defensive end Jayson Oweh announced his decision to declare for the draft on Twitter Saturday.

Oweh joins fellow Nittany Lion underclassmen Pat Freiermuth and Micah Parsons as former Penn State players with their names entered in the draft.

A native of Howell, New Jersey, Oweh finished his college career with 63 total tackles alongside seven sacks and two forced fumbles.

