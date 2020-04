The second Nittany Lion is off the board in the 2020 NFL Draft as wide receiver KJ Hamler was selected No. 46 overall by the Denver Broncos.

Hamler becomes the first Penn State wide receiver to be drafted since DaeSean Hamilton was taken in the fourth round in 2018.

Hamler led all Nittany Lions in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in 2020 while also returning punts and kicks.

In his career at Penn State, Hamler put up 1,658 total receiving yards and 13 receiving touchdowns.